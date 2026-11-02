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Nepal's missing Indian tourists rescued after being stranded near Shey-Phoksundo Lake amid heavy snowfall

Nepal's missing Indian tourists rescued after being stranded near Shey-Phoksundo Lake amid heavy snowfall

The tourists were travelling from Ward Nos. 4 and 8 of Dolpo Buddha Rural Municipality towards Shey-Phoksundo Lake when they got stranded.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 2:36 PM IST
Nepal's missing Indian tourists rescued after being stranded near Shey-Phoksundo Lake amid heavy snowfallThe rescue operation finally began again at 6 am on Monday, and all six tourists were brought to safety. (Representative image)

Six Indian tourists who were stranded during a trek to Nepal's Shey-Phoksundo Lake after heavy snowfall have been rescued by helicopter, officials told ANI on Monday. The rescue operation was carried out in two phases after several delays due to technical problems.

Dolpa Chief District Officer Junu Hamal told ANI that two women were first flown to the district headquarters. The remaining four tourists were later rescued from the spot where they were stranded.

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"They have been rescued through the helicopter. At first two females were ferried down to the district headquarters, and then after, four remained from the stranded area. Their health conditions are also normal," Hamal said.

The six tourists were identified as Moumita Haldar, Piyali Kole, Jajala Trivedi Kumar, Aditya Singha, Diplina Biswas and Rajesh De.

Tourists continued trek despite local warnings

The tourists were travelling from Ward Nos. 4 and 8 of Dolpo Buddha Rural Municipality towards Shey-Phoksundo Lake when they got stranded. They were last reported missing in the Numla Pass and Bagla Pass areas between Ward Nos. 4 and 8 of Shey-Phoksundo Rural Municipality.

According to district officials, the tourists did not have the required permits to enter the area. They also continued their journey despite warnings from local people.

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The area saw heavy snowfall due to Cyclone Arnab, which was developing over the Bay of Bengal.

Rescue operation delayed twice

The rescue operation was first planned for Sunday but faced several delays due to technical problems.

An attempt to send a Nepal Army helicopter was called off after a technical issue during takeoff. A second attempt using a Simrik Air helicopter was also stopped at 4:30 pm due to technical problems.

The rescue operation finally began again at 6 am on Monday, and all six tourists were brought to safety.

Nearly 5,000 tourists visited Phoksundo Lake

Shey-Phoksundo is a deep turquoise lake in Nepal's Dolpa district. The area has seen a rise in tourist visits in recent years.

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According to the District Administration Office, 244 tourists have reached Upper Dolpa. This includes 149 Nepali nationals, 44 visitors from SAARC countries and 51 people from other foreign countries.

A total of 4,882 tourists visited Phoksundo Lake during the first 11 months of the fiscal year 2025/26.

The district administration has advised tourists to avoid risky areas and stay in safe places due to bad weather.

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Published on: Nov 2, 2026 2:36 PM IST
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