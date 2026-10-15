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Net direct tax collections surge 13% YoY to cross ₹13.37 lakh crore mark

Net direct tax collections surge 13% YoY to cross ₹13.37 lakh crore mark

Gross direct tax collections for the current fiscal rose 14.89% YoY to touch ₹16,03,066.12 crore, compared to ₹13,95,278.39 crore recorded during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 1:26 PM IST
Net direct tax collections surge 13% YoY to cross ₹13.37 lakh crore markSecurities transaction tax (STT) also registered significant growth, jumping to ₹46,840.43 crore compared to ₹30,901.81 crore previously.

India's fiscal momentum continues to build as net direct tax collections grew by 13.21% year-on-year (YoY) to reach ₹13,37,866.98 crore for the financial year 2026-27 up to October 14, according to official data released by the government.

The robust numbers underscore steady economic activity, driven by strong growth in both corporate and non-corporate segments despite a notable uptick in tax refunds issued during the period.

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Gross direct tax collections for the current fiscal rose 14.89% YoY to touch ₹16,03,066.12 crore, compared to ₹13,95,278.39 crore recorded during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, tax refunds surged by 24.22% YoY to stand at ₹2,65,199.14 crore, up from ₹2,13,491.41 crore in the previous fiscal year.

A breakdown of the gross collections reveals corporate tax climbing to ₹7,52,961.56 crore from ₹6,43,721.45 crore, while non-corporate tax — which includes taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms, and other entities — increased to ₹8,03,245.26 crore from ₹7,20,353.91 crore.

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Securities transaction tax (STT) also registered significant growth, jumping to ₹46,840.43 crore compared to ₹30,901.81 crore previously.

On the net collections front, corporate tax came in at ₹5,99,062.48 crore and non-corporate tax stood at Rs. 6,91,965.71 crore. Net STT collections matched its gross figures at ₹46,840.43 crore, reflecting the sustained buoyancy in capital markets.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 1:26 PM IST
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