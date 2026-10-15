Net direct tax collections surge 13% YoY to cross ₹13.37 lakh crore mark

Gross direct tax collections for the current fiscal rose 14.89% YoY to touch ₹16,03,066.12 crore, compared to ₹13,95,278.39 crore recorded during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, tax refunds surged by 24.22% YoY to stand at ₹2,65,199.14 crore, up from ₹2,13,491.41 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Data on Gross Direct Tax (DT) collections, Refunds and Net Direct Tax (DT) collections for FY 2026-27 as on 14.10.2026 has been released. The data is available on the national website of Income Tax Department at the following link: https://t.co/DRP6ZxyGxa — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) October 15, 2026

A breakdown of the gross collections reveals corporate tax climbing to ₹7,52,961.56 crore from ₹6,43,721.45 crore, while non-corporate tax — which includes taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms, and other entities — increased to ₹8,03,245.26 crore from ₹7,20,353.91 crore.

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Securities transaction tax (STT) also registered significant growth, jumping to ₹46,840.43 crore compared to ₹30,901.81 crore previously.

On the net collections front, corporate tax came in at ₹5,99,062.48 crore and non-corporate tax stood at Rs. 6,91,965.71 crore. Net STT collections matched its gross figures at ₹46,840.43 crore, reflecting the sustained buoyancy in capital markets.