Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose quits TMC

Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose quits TMC

Bose had joined the TMC ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections after calling his decision to join the BJP a "mistake"

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 7:20 PM IST
Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose quits TMCNetaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose resigns from TMC

Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has resigned from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), citing "personal reasons".

With this, Bose ended a brief stint with the Mamata Banerjee-led party that began after his exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He had joined the TMC ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections after calling his decision to join the BJP a "mistake".

Advertisement

In a brief resignation letter, Bose said he was stepping down from the party's primary membership with immediate effect. "I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect, due to personal reasons."

Don't Miss: Massive jolt to Mamata: TMC veteran Madan Mitra joins rebel camp, says this on Abhishek Banerjee

Bose's resignation comes just months after the Trinamool Congress suffered a major electoral setback in the Assembly election, where the BJP ended the party's decade-and-a-half rule in the state. After losing the elections, Mamata Banerjee faced a split in the party in the state as well as in the Lok Sabha. In June, 20 out of 28 TMC Lok Sabha MPs revolted and merged with the National Citizens Party of India.
 
Bose entered active politics by joining the BJP in 2016. He contested the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election and the 2019 Lok Sabha election on the party's ticket and was appointed the party's West Bengal vice-president the same year. However, he was dropped from the post during the BJP's 2020 organisational reshuffle.

Advertisement

In 2023, Bose resigned from the BJP, alleging that the party had failed to uphold Netaji's inclusive nationalist ideology. Before joining the TMC, he publicly described his move to the BJP as a "mistake" and said he wanted to pursue a more inclusive political approach.

Chandra Kumar Bose is the son of former MP and lawyer Amiya Nath Bose and the grandson of Sarat Chandra Bose, the elder brother of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Before entering politics, he spent 18 years with Tata Steel, where he rose to the position of Area Sales Manager.

An Economics graduate from Hendon College, London, and an alumnus of IIM Calcutta, he later founded Bose Information Technology Pvt Ltd, an HR consultancy and skill development firm.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 7:20 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more