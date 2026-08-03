Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose quits TMC

In a brief resignation letter, Bose said he was stepping down from the party's primary membership with immediate effect. "I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect, due to personal reasons."

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Bose's resignation comes just months after the Trinamool Congress suffered a major electoral setback in the Assembly election, where the BJP ended the party's decade-and-a-half rule in the state. After losing the elections, Mamata Banerjee faced a split in the party in the state as well as in the Lok Sabha. In June, 20 out of 28 TMC Lok Sabha MPs revolted and merged with the National Citizens Party of India.



Bose entered active politics by joining the BJP in 2016. He contested the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election and the 2019 Lok Sabha election on the party's ticket and was appointed the party's West Bengal vice-president the same year. However, he was dropped from the post during the BJP's 2020 organisational reshuffle.

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In 2023, Bose resigned from the BJP, alleging that the party had failed to uphold Netaji's inclusive nationalist ideology. Before joining the TMC, he publicly described his move to the BJP as a "mistake" and said he wanted to pursue a more inclusive political approach.

Chandra Kumar Bose is the son of former MP and lawyer Amiya Nath Bose and the grandson of Sarat Chandra Bose, the elder brother of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Before entering politics, he spent 18 years with Tata Steel, where he rose to the position of Area Sales Manager.

An Economics graduate from Hendon College, London, and an alumnus of IIM Calcutta, he later founded Bose Information Technology Pvt Ltd, an HR consultancy and skill development firm.

