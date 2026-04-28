New details in TCS case: Burqa and hijab lessons, name change, job in Malaysia

TCS case: Additional details about key accused Nida Khan emerged in a Nashik court on Monday during the hearing of her anticipatory bail plea in a case involving allegations of hurting religious sentiments and attempted forced religious conversion at a TCS office in the city.

The prosecution informed the court that fresh material had surfaced against Khan and that the investigation had expanded beyond Nashik, with alleged links to Malegaon and Malaysia.

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Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Mishra said the Special Investigation Team had gathered material suggesting Khan tried to influence one of the complainants to adopt Islam by teaching her religious practices. India Today had first reported the Malaysia connection in the case.

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According to the prosecution, the complainant was allegedly given a burqa and introduced to religious practices through a book and religious learning apps installed on her phone. Mishra stated that Khan would take the complainant to her home and teach her how to offer prayers and wear a hijab and burqa.

The prosecution also alleged there were plans to change the complainant's name to Hania. Investigators reportedly found Islamic reels, YouTube links and Instagram posts on the complainant's phone, which were cited as part of the material gathered in the case.

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Addressing the wider scope of the investigation, the prosecution said the case was no longer confined to Nashik. It alleged that co-accused Danish Sheikh had taken possession of the complainant's educational and other important documents, which were to be handed over to a team in Malegaon as part of the plan.

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The prosecution further claimed the accused were preparing to send the complainant to Malaysia for a job through a person named Imran. Investigators are also examining whether there was any financial support behind the alleged conspiracy.

Mishra said Khan is currently absconding and that her mobile phone needs to be seized to determine whether more people may have been targeted. He argued that if bail were granted, she could influence witnesses. The court has not granted her any protection so far, and the police may arrest her.

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Appearing for Khan, lawyer Rahul Kasliwal denied the allegations. He told the court there is no law against religious conversion in Maharashtra and argued that the charges invoked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relate only to hurting religious sentiments. He also said no actual conversion had taken place and questioned the filing of multiple FIRs in the case, saying there should be one FIR instead of nine.

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The matter will next be heard on May 2. For now, the prosecution has pressed for relief to be denied by citing additional material against Khan and alleging links to Malegaon and Malaysia, while the defence has challenged both the allegations and the manner in which the case has been registered.