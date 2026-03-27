New gas pipeline order: Got the PNG notice? Here’s what you must do in 90 days or lose LPG

If you have recently received a notice regarding a mandatory piped natural gas (PNG) connection, the clock is ticking. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a 90-day deadline for urban households to switch from LPG cylinders to PNG, warning of severe consequences if they do not comply. We’ve broken down the fine print of the 90-day window so you don't get caught in the middle of a gas cutoff.

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What happens after the 90-day deadline?

After the 90-day deadline passes, your LPG cylinder supply will be automatically terminated if a PNG connection is available in your area and you fail to switch. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) may send SMS or voice alerts informing consumers about the discontinuation of LPG supply.

OMCs and distributors have been explicitly barred from providing LPG refills to your address once the deadline passes.

If a housing society or resident welfare association (RWA) blocks pipeline installation, the LPG supply to the entire residential complex can be blocked after 3 months.

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When will you stop getting LPG cylinders if you can get PNG?

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Your LPG supply will be stopped 3 months after you get a formal notice saying that PNG is available in your area.

Who can apply for a PNG connection?

Anyone living or conducting business in an area where a city gas distribution (CGD) network is established can apply for a PNG connection.

In the case of households, both owners and tenants are eligible to apply. Those living in apartments, row houses, independent houses, flats, bungalows, government housing schemes, and company-owned residential colonies are eligible to apply for a PNG connection.

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Tenants can apply by providing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the landlord and the landlord's ownership proof. In case of commercial consumers, the government has ordered distributors to prioritise connections for residential schools, colleges, community kitchens and anganwadis.

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Moreover, business entities that are engaged in manufacturing or production within a CGD-authorised area can apply. These include manufacturing plants, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large factories.

How to apply for a PNG connection?

Start by visiting the website or mobile app of your local distributor (such as IGL, MGL, or Adani Total Gas). Use your PIN code or building details to ensure their network extends to your specific area.

Locate the "New Connection" portal on the provider’s platform. Complete the digital form by entering your personal details, residential address, and primary contact information.

Upload the necessary KYC documents. Generally, this includes your Aadhaar card for ID, a property document or utility bill as proof of ownership/address, and a recent photo.

Pay the required refundable security deposit through the secure online payment gateway. While rates vary by provider, this usually falls between ₹5,000 and ₹7,000.

A technician will be dispatched to assess your home's layout and install the meter and internal piping. After a final safety inspection, your gas supply will typically be activated within 7 to 15 days.

What are the documents needed to apply for a PNG connection?

According to the order, applicants will have to provide proof of residence and documentation confirming their status as a lawful occupier or owner.

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Any one of the following can be provided as proof of identity:

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Voter ID

Passport

Driving licence

Any one of the following can be provided as proof of address and ownership:

Electricity Bill not more than 3 months old

House tax receipt

First few pages of the registered sale deed or conveyance deed

Allotment letter for government/institutional housing

Water bill

BSNL telephone bill

In case of tenants, the following documents need to be provided:

A valid, current rent agreement with the property owner

A No Objection Certificate signed by the lawful owner of the property

A copy of the owner's electricity bill or sale deed

Besides this, you have to provide 2 recent passport-size photographs and your bank account details to set up auto-debit payments or to process security deposit refunds. You will also have to pay a refundable security deposit of ₹5,000-7,000, depending on your provider and city.

Are there any exemptions?

The only way to retain LPG supply after 90 days is if the gas entity issues a NOC certifying that a PNG connection is "technically infeasible" for your home. This exemption applies to residents in older buildings or specific geographic locations where retrofitting pipelines is not possible due to structural or safety considerations.

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Your LPG supply will also not be discontinued if the gas company can't operationalise the connection for your address within the mandated timeframe.