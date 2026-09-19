'New phone, same old bills...': Sonu Sood reacts to iPhone 18 launch hype, calls for 'society upgrade'

On September 18, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale in India. Several buyers were seen waiting outside Apple Stores, with visuals of the queues quickly circulating across social media. The scenes prompted discussions around the enthusiasm surrounding new smartphone launches and the lengths some customers go to be among the first buyers.

Sharing a picture of a large crowd waiting outside an Apple Store, Sonu Sood made a pointed comment about the trend. He wrote on X, “New phone, new EMI… same old bills! Maybe it's time we queue up to make a difference, not just upgrade our phones. The real upgrade is a better society.”

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New phone, new EMI… same old bills! 😂 Maybe it’s time we queue up to make a difference, not just upgrade our phones. The real upgrade is a better society. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WBVDzGrbaV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 18, 2026

Sood's post quickly attracted reactions from social media users. Some echoed his comments about spending and priorities, while others questioned whether people needed to wait hours for a smartphone that would remain available after launch day. The discussion also touched on using EMIs to buy expensive gadgets.

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The launch itself saw significant crowds across cities. According to reports, some buyers waited overnight outside stores in Mumbai and Noida. One customer at Apple's Mumbai store reportedly waited around 10 to 12 hours with the aim of becoming one of the first people to get the new phone.