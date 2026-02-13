New PMO, new priorities: PM Modi signs welfare schemes for farmers, women, youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first decisions from the newly shifted Prime Minister's Office at the Seva Teerth complex centred on welfare measures for women, farmers, youth and vulnerable groups, signalling the government's continued focus on social support and grassroots beneficiaries.
As the PMO began functioning from its new location on Friday, the Prime Minister cleared four major decisions linked to key welfare segments considered crucial to governance priorities and public outreach.
These included the launch of the Road Accident Victims Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment (PM RAHAT) scheme, expansion of the Lakhpati Didi target to ₹6 crore, and an increase in the allocation under the agriculture infrastructure fund to ₹2 lakh crore and clearing Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore.
About the first four schemes signed by PM Modi from Seva Teerth
The initial set of approvals from the new office highlighted a focus on strengthening rural incomes, empowering women and supporting young people and vulnerable citizens through targeted interventions. Officials said the files signed by the Prime Minister reflected the broader spirit of 'seva' or public service associated with the new administrative setup.
The Seva Teerth complex, inaugurated by PM Modi, represents a significant revamp of the government's administrative infrastructure. The facility now houses the Prime Minister's Office along with key institutions such as the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat, marking a major shift in how top-level governance functions operate from a centralised space.