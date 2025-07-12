NHAI cracks down on contractor, engineer over pavement failure on Amritsar-Jamnagar Corridor

In a major quality control crackdown, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken disciplinary action against M/s CDS Infra Projects Limited and the Authority’s Engineer following reports of pavement failure on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor (NH-754K) in Gujarat. The incident came to light after visuals of damaged road sections circulated widely on social media, prompting swift response from the highway authority.

The affected stretch lies on the Sanchore-Santalpur section (Package-4) of the 130-km, six-lane corridor in Gujarat. Pavement distress was observed across multiple patches — approximately 1.35 km on the left-hand side (LHS) across ten locations and 1.36 km on the right-hand side (RHS) in five locations, specifically between Kilana and Santalpur.

Reacting to the reports, NHAI Chairman convened an urgent meeting on June 25, 2025, during which the contractor assured immediate rectification using additional manpower and machinery. Following this, an expert fact-finding mission was deployed to assess the ground situation. The site was visited between June 26 and 29 by a team comprising Sh. R.K. Solanki (NHAI-empanelled Quality Team Leader), Sh. J.K. Das (ED, LEA Associates), NHAI officials from Gandhinagar and Palanpur, and technical experts including Prof. Ankit Gupta (IIT-BHU) and Dr. K. Mohan Krishna (IIT-Gandhinagar), under the supervision of Prof. G.V. Rao, retired HoD, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Delhi.

The preliminary findings of the expert committee pointed to multiple construction-related lapses. The pavement failure was attributed to poor quality of the Aggregate Interlayer (AIL) and Cement Treated Base (CTB), inadequate drainage, and superficial or cosmetic repair work carried out earlier instead of proper structural fixes.

Based on the findings, NHAI initiated strict disciplinary action on July 2, 2025. The contractor, M/s CDS Infra Projects Limited, was suspended from participating in current and future bids for one month or until they demonstrate that their construction methods comply with Indian Roads Congress (IRC) and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) specifications. A Show Cause Notice has also been issued for a monetary penalty of ₹2.8 crore and possible debarment of up to one year.

Simultaneously, the Authority’s Engineer was also suspended for one month, with a Show Cause Notice for debarment up to two years. Additionally, the Project Director, Palanpur (NHAI), has been placed under suspension for lack of proper oversight.

The contractor has commenced rectification work on the site at their own risk and cost.