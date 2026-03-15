NHAI revises FASTag annual pass charges; ₹3,075 fee to apply from April 1

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday announced that the fee for the FASTag Annual Pass will be revised from the current ₹3,000 to ₹3,075 for the financial year 2026–27. The revised rate will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

According to the official announcement, the revision has been made in line with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

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The FASTag Annual Pass currently has more than 56 lakh users, reflecting increasing adoption among private vehicle owners across the country.

The revised fee will apply to eligible non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag that opt for the Annual Pass facility at around 1,150 fee plazas located on National Highways and National Expressways.

Under the scheme, the FASTag Annual Pass removes the need for frequent recharges by allowing users to pay a one-time fee that remains valid for one year or up to 200 toll plaza crossings. The facility is available only for non-commercial vehicles equipped with a valid FASTag.

Once the payment is made, the annual pass is activated within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle. Users can make the payment through the Rajmarg Yatra App or through the National Highways Authority of India website.

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The FASTag Annual Pass was launched on August 15, 2025, and authorities said the strong uptake of the scheme highlights its convenience and cost-effectiveness for highway users travelling across the national highway network.

What is NHAI and what does it do?

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is an autonomous agency of the Government of India responsible for the development, maintenance and management of the country’s National Highways network.

It functions under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and was constituted by an Act of Parliament in 1988, becoming operational in February 1995.

NHAI is tasked with constructing new national highways, widening and upgrading existing roads, and managing toll collection on several highway stretches across the country. It also implements large infrastructure programmes aimed at improving connectivity and logistics efficiency.

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India’s national highway network extends over more than 1.3 lakh km, with NHAI directly managing a significant portion of the network and overseeing thousands of kilometres of highway projects and toll plazas nationwide.