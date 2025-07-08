Nitish Kumar annouces 35% job quota for women in government jobs across all Bihar departments

In a significant pre-election move, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced 35% reservation for women in all state government jobs, across every category and level, exclusively for those who are permanent residents of Bihar.

“Thirty-five percent reservation exclusively for women candidates who are original residents of Bihar in direct recruitment to all categories, levels, and types of posts in all state government services,” Nitish Kumar posted on X, calling the decision a step towards greater women’s participation in governance and administration.

The announcement came after a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in Patna. Officials said the decision is aimed at strengthening the state’s commitment to nari shakti (women empowerment) and bringing more women into the workforce across all departments.

Alongside the reservation, the Bihar government also cleared the formation of a new statutory body — the Bihar Youth Commission — aimed at addressing the needs and aspirations of the state’s young population.

“To provide more employment opportunities to Bihar's youth, train them, and make them empowered and capable, the government has decided to constitute the Bihar Youth Commission. The cabinet has given its nod for this today,” Nitish Kumar said.

मुझे यह बताते हुए प्रसन्नता हो रही है कि बिहार के युवाओं को अधिक से अधिक रोजगार के अवसर उपलब्ध कराने, उन्हें प्रशिक्षित करने तथा सशक्त और सक्षम बनाने के उद्देश्य से राज्य सरकार ने बिहार युवा आयोग के गठन का निर्णय लिया है और आज कैबिनेट द्वारा बिहार युवा आयोग के गठन की मंजूरी भी दे… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 8, 2025

The commission will advise the government on youth welfare, education, employment, and policy reforms. It will also work with departments to ensure skill development and monitor that local youth get preference in private sector jobs within Bihar. It will safeguard the interests of students and workers from the state who are studying or employed outside.

The commission will include a chairperson, two vice-chairpersons, and seven members, all under the age of 45. It will also design programmes to address social issues like alcohol and substance abuse.

Calling the initiative a long-term investment in Bihar’s future, the government said the goal is to make the state's youth self-reliant, skilled, and job-ready.