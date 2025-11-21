'Nitish Kumar's cabinet full of corrupts, criminals': Prashant Kishor says Modi, Shah least concerned about Bihar

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, on Friday alleged that the new Bihar cabinet led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is comprised of corrupt and criminal leaders. Kishor made these statements while addressing reporters after a day-long silent fast at Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran.

He announced that the Jan Suraaj Party will launch the 'Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra' on 15 January, with party workers planning to visit every household across the state.

"The new cabinet of Nitish Kumar, which took oath on Thursday, is full of corrupts and criminals. I must say that this council of ministers is a slap on the face of the people of Bihar. It's like rubbing salt on the wound as several corrupt leaders were inducted," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

According to Kishor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and CM Kumar are least concerned about Bihar.

"They have purchased votes by transferring Rs 10,000 into the bank account of more than 1 crore women. Now, they have no concern for the state or the people," he alleged.

He claimed that the government diverted funds from the state's contingency fund and a grant from the World Bank for the cash transfer scheme. "Now, we will ensure that women get Rs 2 lakh as promised by the NDA ahead of the polls," he said.

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th term on Thursday at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Over 18 ministers, including Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, were sworn in along with Kumar.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and JP Nadda. Other chief ministers were also present, including Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio.

A three-day session of the newly constituted legislative assembly will begin from November 26, wherein the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected, and newly elected members will take the oath. In the 243-member assembly, the NDA won a total of 202 seats.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 89 seats, followed closely by JD(U) at 85 seats. Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) won 19 seats, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) bagged 5 seats, and Upendra Kushwaha's RLM secured 4 seats.