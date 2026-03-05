Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha move: Bihar CM thanks voters ahead of nomination; succession buzz builds

Just four months after taking oath for a record tenth term as Bihar Chief Minister, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar is preparing to enter the race for the Rajya Sabha, a move that has triggered fresh speculation over who might eventually take charge of the state government.

Kumar is scheduled to file his nomination for the Upper House today at the Bihar Assembly in Patna.

Emotional note to Bihar voters

Ahead of filing his nomination, Kumar thanked the people of Bihar on X in a message posted in Hindi on X.

“For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication,” he said.

Reflecting on his political journey, the veteran leader said he had long nurtured the ambition of serving in all legislative forums.

“From the very beginning of my parliamentary journey, I have harboured a desire to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. In keeping with that aspiration, I seek to become a Member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections taking place this time,” he added.

Kumar also reassured supporters that the move would not weaken his commitment to the state. “My bond with you will endure in the future as well, and my resolve to work alongside you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast,” he said, adding that the new government formed in the state would have his “full cooperation and guidance.”

Late-night meetings fuel speculation

In the hours leading up to the nomination filing, several JD(U) leaders were seen arriving late at night at the residence of senior party leader Sanjay Jha.

The meetings continued well past midnight, intensifying speculation about the party’s strategy and the possibility of changes in the state’s leadership structure in the coming months.

Five Rajya Sabha seats up for election

Bihar will elect five members to the Rajya Sabha, with nominations closing on Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded its national president Nitin Nabin and Bihar unit general secretary Shivesh Kumar as candidates.

NDA ally Upendra Kushwaha is also contesting for another term with alliance backing. From JD(U), Union minister Ramnath Thakur will file his nomination as the party’s second candidate alongside Kumar.

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal is expected to field a candidate for the fifth seat.

Will he step down?

JD(U) sources say Kumar is likely to remain Chief Minister at least until the Rajya Sabha election scheduled for March 16. If elected, his entry into the Upper House would add another milestone to his career.

He has previously served as a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the Bihar Legislative Council and the Lok Sabha. A Rajya Sabha stint would make him one of the rare leaders to have been part of all four legislative forums in India.