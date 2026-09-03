"Well, I don't think there's a trade deal between India and Iran," Rubio acknowledged, granting that sovereign nations reserve the right to chart their own foreign policy paths. However, he swiftly drew an unyielding line regarding economic activity intended to bypass American restrictions.

"I think what ultimately happens though is — and the President's been very clear — is no country should be helping Iran evade sanctions. No country should be out there helping them create mechanisms by which they can generate revenue that they will then use to sponsor terrorism and try to build a nuclear weapon," Rubio stated. He added a explicit warning: "And if countries decide to do that, then we're going to have to sanction them too."

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The escalation coincides with the Trump administration’s aggressive "Operation Economic Outcast", launched on August 24 by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who branded the campaign an "economic D-Day" designed to choke off Tehran's financial lifelines.

PM Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the margins of the SCO summit in Bishkek to discuss expanding trade ties and protecting commercial shipping lanes amid West Asian instability, a meeting that triggered Rubio’s warning against evading US sanctions.

Despite the shadow of US economic pressure, the Bishkek dialogue underscored New Delhi's determination to safeguard its strategic and maritime interests in West Asia. PM Modi and President Pezeshkian focused on expanding and diversifying bilateral trade, while addressing the escalating crisis in West Asia, particularly the safety of commercial shipping lanes and seafarers.

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"Met President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening India's long standing friendship with Iran across diverse sectors. We want to expand and diversify our trade basket in the times to come. We had a discussion on the prevailing situation in the region. India will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace," PM Modi shared in a statement following the meeting.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised India's alarm over rising regional instability. "Calling for safeguarding the freedom of navigation and commerce, he emphasised that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including commercial shipping and seafarers must not be harmed under any circumstances," the MEA noted, highlighting New Delhi's stance that all regional disputes must be settled through dialogue and diplomacy.

President Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for India’s engagement and urged New Delhi to leverage its global diplomatic weight to de-escalate regional friction, while taking direct aim at Washington’s posture.

"From the very beginning of our administration, our efforts have been focused on ensuring peace and security and resolving issues through dialogue and negotiations," Pezeshkian remarked. "Unfortunately, instead of making use of diplomatic mechanisms, the Americans have chosen the path of war, insecurity and imposing their will through force."

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Pezeshkian reiterated that Tehran remains committed to its legal agreements: "The Islamic Republic of Iran has remained committed to the obligations it has undertaken within the framework of the agreements, but unfortunately, the American side has failed to fulfill its commitments."

Tehran’s Foreign Ministry echoed the President’s sentiment, dismissing Washington's aggressive push. "No honourable state that values its sovereignty and national interests will accept the normalisation of such gross lawlessness and systematic bullying," the ministry stated, maintaining that Iran can withstand the pressure without abandoning key international trade partnerships.