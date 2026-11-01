No crackers: Haryana imposes complete ban in NCR districts ahead of Diwali

The prohibition applies even to green crackers and does not provide a festival-specific exemption. Districts covered include Gurugram and Faridabad, which fall within the National Capital Region.

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Green crackers allowed outside NCR

In non-NCR districts, the government has banned joined firecrackers — also called series crackers or laris — as well as all firecrackers except certified green crackers. The use of barium salts in fireworks is also prohibited in these areas throughout the year.

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Even green crackers face time restrictions. On Diwali and festivals such as Gurpurab, they can be burnt only between 8 pm and 10 pm.

The HSPCB has written to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and regional officers, forwarding the environment department’s order and seeking strict implementation.

Action against online sales

Authorities have also directed that e-commerce platforms must not accept online orders for, or complete sales of, firecrackers in the restricted districts. The instruction is aimed at preventing residents from circumventing local restrictions through home delivery.

In Gurugram, enforcement has already begun: police have registered three FIRs over alleged illegal firecracker storage and formed 53 teams to conduct checks, according to a HT report published on Saturday.

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Why the restrictions matter

The move comes amid recurring concerns over severe air pollution in the Delhi-NCR airshed during winter, when firecracker emissions can worsen particulate-matter levels. The Supreme Court had earlier extended firecracker restrictions in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh districts falling within the NCR, noting that a ban limited to Delhi alone would be ineffective.

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Officials have urged residents to comply with the rules and report illegal sale, storage or bursting of firecrackers to local administration or police. Violations can attract action under the Environment (Protection) Act and applicable police provisions.