‘No delay on AI882 flight’: Air India rejects social media claims over Ahmedabad–Delhi flight

“We request everyone to refrain from sharing unverified information and rely on verified facts,” the airline said, adding the hashtag #FactCheck to its statement.

Rumours on social media claiming that Air India flight AI882 from Ahmedabad to Delhi on 24 October 2026 was delayed are inaccurate. Fact: The flight departed five minutes before its scheduled time of departure and arrived ahead of schedule. We request everyone to refrain from sharing unverified information and rely on verified facts. #FactCheck — Air India Newsroom (@AirIndia_News) October 27, 2026

What the viral claim alleged

The rumour, circulated by a social media page, alleged that Supreme Court judge Justice Vipul Pancholi and his wife arrived late for the flight, prompting the airline to hold it back for around 20 minutes. The post also claimed that passengers protested during the journey and that airline staff did not respond to their concerns.

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Air India’s statement did not confirm or deny whether the judge was travelling on the flight; it addressed only the allegation that the service was delayed.

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Flight timing details

According to details cited by Air India, AI882 left Gate 2 at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 3:50 pm IST on October 24 — five minutes before its scheduled 3:55 pm departure.

The aircraft landed at Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5:19 pm IST, 26 minutes ahead of its scheduled 5:45 pm arrival. The total journey time was one hour and 29 minutes.

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Independent flight-tracking listings also show AI882 operating from Ahmedabad to Delhi on October 24, with a scheduled departure of 3:55 pm and scheduled arrival of 5:45 pm.

Why the clarification matters

The airline’s response comes amid growing scrutiny of unverified claims that spread rapidly on social media, particularly those involving public figures and air travel. Air India urged passengers and social media users to verify information before sharing it, emphasising that flight-status records showed no delay in this case.

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The clarification is likely to put an end to speculation around the October 24 service, though it does not address the separate question of who was aboard the flight.