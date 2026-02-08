‘No double standards on terror’: India and Malaysia step up maritime and counter-terrorism partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur today. They talked about working together on defence, security, economy, and technology.

Both leaders signed agreements on disaster management, film and music exchange, fighting corruption, semiconductor development, health, scholarships, and digital payments between India’s NPCI and Malaysia’s PAYNET.

PM Modi said India and Malaysia will work together in maritime security, defence, and counter-terrorism. He reiterated that India’s position on terrorism remains firm, with no double standards and no compromise.

He also said the two countries are cooperating more in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and the digital economy. Modi highlighted the strong people-to-people links and the large Indian community in Malaysia. The agreement on film and music will help promote Tamil cinema. Plans were also discussed to increase student exchanges, skill development, and support for start-ups. India will also set up a Thiruvalluvar Centre to promote academic research.

PM Modi met business leaders to discuss investment and business opportunities. He talked about India’s plans for the semiconductor industry, while Malaysia shared its experience in manufacturing and technology.

Modi also praised Malaysia for leading ASEAN and said both countries will review the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement soon. He said India and Malaysia are working together to bring peace, growth, and stability to the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Secretary (East) P. Kumaran said the new Malaysia-India Digital Council will work on semiconductors, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, AI, fintech, and payment systems. He also said the two countries are working together to fight human trafficking and violent extremism.

During his visit, PM Modi also met members of the Indian community in Malaysia and veterans of the Indian National Army.