‘No end to US doublespeak’: Kanwal Sibal on Bessent indicating possibility of more tariffs

It is absurd that the European Union that buys more energy from Russia than India does could impose sanctions on New Delhi, said former Indian foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal. He asked whether the US would impose secondary sanctions on Europe. His comments come after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the Russian economy will “collapse” if the US and EU expand secondary sanctions on countries buying crude oil from Moscow.

“In light of what Bessent says the US will put pressure on Europe to sanction India. The absurdity of this is that Europe itself buys more energy from Russia than India does. So, will the US impose secondary sanctions on Europe. No end to US doublespeak. This casts doubt on Trump’s overture towards India,” said Sibal.

In an interview with NBC News, Bessent said President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance held a “very productive” call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week. They discussed enhancing economic pressures on Russia, particularly targeting buyers of Russian oil.

"If the US and EU can come in, do more sanctions, secondary tariffs on the countries that buy Russian oil, the Russian economy will be in full collapse,” he said, adding that that will bring President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

While Bessent did not clarify that he was talking about India, the Trump administration has indicated aplenty that the way to bring Russia to the negotiating table is by pressuring India. White House adviser Peter Navarro, in fact, stated that the road to peace in Ukraine runs through New Delhi.

This discussion occurs as US-India relations experience a downturn following Washington's imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff on India's imports of Russian oil, effectively doubling the duties to 50 per cent as of August 27. India has criticised these tariffs as "unjustified and unreasonable," maintaining that its energy policies are based on national interests rather than geopolitical influences.