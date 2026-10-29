No farewell golfing event for outgoing IAF chief? Air Force sports complex near PM's residence shut

IAF Sports Complex closed until further orders

The Air Force-run facility, located near the Prime Minister's official residence, houses a golf course, swimming pool and restaurants. Its closure comes weeks after India Today TV reported that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was seeking the return of land allotted to the IAF in the area.

Several members received messages from the authorities on Tuesday informing them of the decision. The communication said the complex would remain closed from 5 am on October 28 until further orders.

An official present at the premises on Lok Kalyan Marg said notices had been served and the complex would remain shut until further notice. Some workers in the area told the media that the ground had been closed for the past few days.

Advertisement

The facility is located within Race Course Air Force Station and is frequented by serving and retired officials. A farewell golfing event, commonly referred to as a "golfing-out", is generally organised for outgoing Air Chiefs in their capacity as patron-in-chief of the golf course. Sources said the closure had led to the cancellation of the farewell event planned for Singh.

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera has questioned the Centre over the cancellation of the outgoing Air Chief's farewell.

In a post on X, Khera asked, "Is this the BJP government's way of punishing the Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, for raising uncomfortable questions in the national interest?"

He said that the outgoing Air Force Chief raised red flags over India's defence preparedness and the government's strategic and operational shortcomings concerning the Air Force.

Advertisement

No formal land handover disclosed

While the closure marks a fresh development in the Centre's efforts to reclaim high-value government land, it does not establish whether a formal process to hand over the sports complex's land has been initiated.

The government has not publicly disclosed the specific future use proposed for the land occupied by the Air Force Sports Complex.

Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Ground reclaimed

In August, the Land and Development Office, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, evicted the Delhi Race Club from its 53-acre premises on Lok Kalyan Marg, citing the requirement of the land for an unspecified public purpose.

The department also reclaimed the Jaipur Polo Ground from the Indian Polo Association, citing broader public purposes, governance and defence infrastructure projects.

The Air Force Golf Course is located near the Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Grounds, where the government has already taken steps to recover land.

Workers and residents of the jhuggi clusters surrounding the Jaipur Polo Grounds and the Delhi Race Club said the areas had also witnessed demolitions over the past two weeks.

Advertisement

Delhi Gymkhana Club challenges eviction

The Centre has also initiated eviction proceedings against the Delhi Gymkhana Club to reclaim its 27-acre premises, citing the need to strengthen and secure defence infrastructure.

On May 22, the government issued a notice directing the club to hand over its premises. It invoked a public-purpose clause in the original lease deed and said the land was required for defence infrastructure.

The club has challenged the termination of its perpetual lease deed in the Delhi High Court. The matter is pending before the court.

The IAF Sports Complex will remain closed until further orders, with no formal land handover or future use publicly confirmed. Its closure and the cancellation of Singh's farewell golfing event come amid the Centre's wider effort to reclaim government land in the area.