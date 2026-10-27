'No Googling!' Air India passenger shares brain teaser at 35,000 feet, challenges internet to solve

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“A little brain teaser with my tea at 35,000 feet. Can you crack the code? No Googling! Nice touch, @airindia. Well done!” he wrote in his post on October 26.

A little brain teaser with my tea at 35,000 feet. Can you crack the code? No Googling! Nice touch, @airindia. Well done! https://t.co/rygVI7B6ek — Ritesh G (@RizGandotra) October 26, 2026

What is the code printed on the wrapper?

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The code printed on the wrapper reads: 10 27 18 27 27 4 20-1-20-1.

At first glance, the sequence appears to be a random collection of numbers. However, the solution lies in a simple substitution method that assigns a number to each letter of the English alphabet. Under this system, A corresponds to 1, B to 2, and the sequence continues until Z, which corresponds to 26.

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The number 27 represents a full stop, helping separate the initials in the name. Decoding the sequence reveals the answer: J.R.D. Tata, the industrialist and aviation pioneer who played a significant role in establishing commercial aviation in India.

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The choice of the puzzle is particularly fitting given Air India's historical connection with the Tata Group.

J.R.D. Tata's connection with Air India

J.R.D. Tata founded Tata Airlines in 1932, laying the foundation for what eventually became Air India. He was instrumental in developing India's civil aviation sector and is remembered for his pioneering contributions to the industry.

Air India later became a government-owned airline before the Tata Group regained control of the carrier in January 2022.