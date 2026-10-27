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'No Googling!' Air India passenger shares brain teaser at 35,000 feet, challenges internet to solve

'No Googling!' Air India passenger shares brain teaser at 35,000 feet, challenges internet to solve

At first glance, the sequence appears to be a random collection of numbers. However, the solution lies in a simple substitution method that assigns a number to each letter of the English alphabet

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 7:00 AM IST
'No Googling!' Air India passenger shares brain teaser at 35,000 feet, challenges internet to solveDelhi flyer finds mystery numbers on Air India cutlery

A simple brain teaser printed on an Air India cutlery wrapper has caught the attention of social media users after a passenger spotted the puzzle while enjoying a cup of tea at 35,000 feet. The numerical code, which conceals the name of a prominent figure in Indian aviation history, has turned an ordinary in-flight moment into an engaging guessing game.

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The puzzle was shared on X by user Ritesh G, who goes by the handle @RizGandotra. Posting a photograph of the wrapper alongside a cup of tea, he challenged users to decode the message without searching for the answer online.

READ THIS: Fine-dining at 35,000 ft: Air India introduces premium offering in business class on long-haul flights

“A little brain teaser with my tea at 35,000 feet. Can you crack the code? No Googling! Nice touch, @airindia. Well done!” he wrote in his post on October 26.

What is the code printed on the wrapper?

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The code printed on the wrapper reads: 10 27 18 27 27 4 20-1-20-1.

At first glance, the sequence appears to be a random collection of numbers. However, the solution lies in a simple substitution method that assigns a number to each letter of the English alphabet. Under this system, A corresponds to 1, B to 2, and the sequence continues until Z, which corresponds to 26.

ALSO READ: Festive travel just got richer: Air India and Standard Chartered partnership unveil global Indian perks

The number 27 represents a full stop, helping separate the initials in the name. Decoding the sequence reveals the answer: J.R.D. Tata, the industrialist and aviation pioneer who played a significant role in establishing commercial aviation in India.

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The choice of the puzzle is particularly fitting given Air India's historical connection with the Tata Group.

J.R.D. Tata's connection with Air India

J.R.D. Tata founded Tata Airlines in 1932, laying the foundation for what eventually became Air India. He was instrumental in developing India's civil aviation sector and is remembered for his pioneering contributions to the industry.

Air India later became a government-owned airline before the Tata Group regained control of the carrier in January 2022.

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Published on: Oct 28, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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