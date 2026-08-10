'No higher purpose than wearing military uniform': Annamalai's message to Gen Z

'THE UNIFORM GIVES YOU THE HIGHEST PURPOSE'

Annamalai, who recently started the organisation We The Leaders, said personal ambitions should not come before national defence. "If you want a purpose, the uniform gives you the highest purpose," he said.

He urged young people to consider the armed forces as a career option. "Gen Z, if you want to join the Indian Army as a soldier or a leader, you should view the uniformed services as a credible option," Annamalai, who himself served as an IPS officer, said.

Annamalai said this during the launch of 'Operation Sindoor-The Untold Story', a book written by Indian Army veteran and geopolitical analyst Madhan Kumar in Coimbatore.

The Tamil Nadu leader appreciated Kumar for "his exemplary work, both during his service as a dedicated army officer and now as a compelling author."

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"His continuous and passionate efforts in sensitising the Indian youth about the ethos, sacrifices, and immense contributions of the Indian Army are deeply inspiring and essential for building a strong, nationalistic character in our next generation," Annamalai said in a post on X.

Honoured to have had the opportunity to launch the book ‘Operation Sindoor-The Untold Story’ written by Indian Army veteran and Geopolitical analyst Thiru @major_madhan avl, alongside other eminent guests today in Coimbatore.



Heartfelt appreciation to Thiru Major Madan avl for… pic.twitter.com/cfPOGVXAvF — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) August 10, 2026

Annamalai, a 2011-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, served in the police force for around eight years before resigning in September 2019. During his tenure, he served as Superintendent of Police in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru and later as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru South.