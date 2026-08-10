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'No higher purpose than wearing military uniform': Annamalai's message to Gen Z

'No higher purpose than wearing military uniform': Annamalai's message to Gen Z

Annamalai said today's youth are searching for meaning but often lack a clear direction in life

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 6:48 PM IST
'No higher purpose than wearing military uniform': Annamalai's message to Gen ZFormer BJP state president K Annamalai

Former BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday urged Gen Z to consider the armed forces if they are looking for a sense of purpose, saying there is "no higher purpose" than wearing a military uniform.

Speaking at a book launch event for Major Madhan Kumar, Annamalai said today's youth are searching for meaning but often lack a clear direction in life. "As Gen Z, you need a grand purpose; you are looking for a grand purpose in life today," Annamalai said.

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'THE UNIFORM GIVES YOU THE HIGHEST PURPOSE'

Annamalai, who recently started the organisation We The Leaders, said personal ambitions should not come before national defence. "If you want a purpose, the uniform gives you the highest purpose," he said.

He urged young people to consider the armed forces as a career option. "Gen Z, if you want to join the Indian Army as a soldier or a leader, you should view the uniformed services as a credible option," Annamalai, who himself served as an IPS officer, said.

Annamalai said this during the launch of 'Operation Sindoor-The Untold Story', a book written by Indian Army veteran and geopolitical analyst Madhan Kumar in Coimbatore.

The Tamil Nadu leader appreciated Kumar for "his exemplary work, both during his service as a dedicated army officer and now as a compelling author."

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"His continuous and passionate efforts in sensitising the Indian youth about the ethos, sacrifices, and immense contributions of the Indian Army are deeply inspiring and essential for building a strong, nationalistic character in our next generation," Annamalai said in a post on X.

Annamalai, a 2011-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, served in the police force for around eight years before resigning in September 2019. During his tenure, he served as Superintendent of Police in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru and later as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru South.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 10, 2026 6:48 PM IST
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