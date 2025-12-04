NO job at Zoho requires a degree: Sridhar Vembu requests Indian parents to not put college pressure on kids

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu recently said that no job opening at his company requires a college degree, while requesting Indian parents not to pressure their children into pursuing one. He added that even if a manager posts an opening that requires a degree, the company HR tells them to remove the degree requirement.

Replying to a social media user, Vembu said that smart American students are skipping college and forward-thinking employers are enabling them to do so. The Zoho founder said that this would enable youngsters to "stand on their own feet, without having to incur heavy debt to get a degree and paying it their own way".

He added that this trend would change how youngsters view the world, leading to changes in culture and politics. Coming back to India, he wrote: "I would urge educated Indian parents and high schoolers, as well as leading companies to pay attention. At Zoho, no job requires a college degree and if some manager posts a job that requires a degree, they get a polite message from HR to remove the degree requirement!"

He added that he works with a technical team whose median age is 19. "Their energy and can-do spirit is infectious. I have to work hard to keep up with them!"

Smart American students now skip going to college and forward-thinking employers are enabling them. This is going to be a profound cultural shift. This is the real "youth power", enabling young men and women to stand on their own feet, without having to incur heavy debt to get a… https://t.co/qrtuWnCx5n — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) December 3, 2025

His post went viral in no time, leaving netizens divided. While some backed Vembu's take, others were still sceptical.

"This is exactly the mindset we need in India too. Talent, curiosity, and grit matter far more than a piece of paper. Companies that empower young people to learn on the job, like Zoho, are shaping the future of work and leadership," a user said.

A second user weighed in: "The shift is real. When companies value skill over degrees, talent from smaller towns finally gets a fair stage. It pushes young people to learn by doing, stay curious, stay hungry. If India embraces this mindset early, our innovation curve will explode (sic)."

A third user wrote: "Just after school, how would they have the maturity to understand what is working? Are we not making them machines by employing at a very young age? After joining, do they get sufficient time to enjoy their young age or always under pressure to earn?"

"It's wrong to demonise college education. Of course, college is not for everyone. But that's the place where you read, learn to think broadly, and explore your interests before you specialise in a certain area. High school kids who already know what to do with their lives can of course skip college. Companies should have a place for both," a fourth user commented.