No link to Dreamliner: Türkiye clarifies Turkish Technic only handles B777 planes for Air India

Türkiye has denied claims that Turkish Technic carried out maintenance work on the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.

In a statement, the Türkiye Directorate of Communications Center said: "The claim that ‘The maintenance of the Boeing 787-8 type passenger plane was carried out by Turkish Technic’, made after an Air India passenger plane crashed during take-off, is not true. The claim that the maintenance of the crashed plane was carried out by Turkish Technic is disinformation aimed at manipulating public opinion regarding Türkiye-India relations."

The clarification comes amid online speculation linking Turkish Technic to the ill-fated aircraft, which went down minutes after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Sources told India Today TV that the pilot’s final messages to Air Traffic Control included: "Thrust not achieved," "falling," "communication line during this transmission very weak," and finally, "Mayday."

The plane, operating as Flight AI171 to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical college hostel shortly after departure. It was carrying 230 passengers, two pilots, and 10 crew members. The only survivor is a British national of Indian origin who remains hospitalised.

The Turkish statement clarified that: "Within the scope of the agreements made between Air India and Turkish Technic for 2024 and 2025, only B777 type wide-body aircraft are being maintained."

"The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft involved in the accident is outside the scope of this agreement. Turkish Technic has not maintained any Air India aircraft of this type to date."

Türkiye further stated that although it is aware of which company last maintained the aircraft, it will not make a public comment “in order not to be subject to further evaluations.”

"As the Center for Combating Disinformation, we will continue to monitor activities aimed at damaging the reputation of our beloved brands that represent Türkiye in the international arena and take the necessary measures. As the Turkish nation, we sincerely share the pain of the Indian people regarding the tragic plane crash."

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that the black box of the aircraft was recovered 28 hours after the crash. "The orange-coloured device that was located near the tail of the plane will help investigate the crash," he said, adding that decoding is underway and multiple agencies are involved in the probe.

Following the crash, all Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft in Air India's fleet will undergo enhanced safety inspections. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered checks on fuel, engine, and hydraulic systems, with findings to be reviewed before clearance.

This was the first fatal crash involving a Boeing 787 since its commercial introduction in 2011. The total death toll in the tragedy, including those affected on the ground, currently stands at 270.