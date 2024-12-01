‘No longer prisoners of a vote bank’: Jaishankar slams “cherry-picking facts” about inconvenient truths on India’s past 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently highlighted the complexities of history and the tendency of contemporary politics to “cherry-pick facts,” particularly in the case of Tipu Sultan. Speaking at the launch of 'Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore Interregnum 1761-1799' on November 30 in New Delhi, Jaishankar observed that a “particular narrative” has been shaped over time about the former ruler of Mysore.

He noted that there are fundamental questions today about how much of India’s past has been “airbrushed,” how uncomfortable issues have been “glossed over,” and how facts are often manipulated for political purposes. Jaishankar pointed out that in recent years, a shift in India’s political landscape has led to the emergence of alternative perspectives and more balanced accounts of history. “We are no longer prisoners of vote banks, nor is it politically incorrect to bring out inconvenient truths,” he said, emphasising the need for objectivity in historical discussions.

The minister acknowledged that Tipu Sultan is a “complex figure” in Indian history. On the one hand, Tipu is celebrated as a key leader who resisted British colonial control, marking his defeat and death as pivotal moments in the fate of peninsular India. However, he also provokes strong negative reactions in several regions, including Mysore, Coorg, and Malabar.

Jaishankar suggested that contemporary historical writings have primarily emphasised Tipu’s anti-British stance, often neglecting or underplaying the more controversial aspects of his reign — a process not by accident.

Jaishankar argued that history, especially in the context of Tipu Sultan, has often been oversimplified into a “Tipu-English binary,” advancing a singular narrative that omits the complexity of the historical reality. He praised historian Vikram Sampath’s book as an insightful and balanced account that goes beyond a mere biography. Rather, it offers a comprehensive look at the politics, strategy, administration, sociology and diplomacy of Tipu Sultan’s era.

The minister stressed that open-minded scholarship and genuine debate are essential to India’s development as a pluralistic society and democracy. He also acknowledged that, as someone who had been part of an institution at the centre of politically motivated historical narratives, he appreciated the need for a more accurate representation of history.

Jaishankar noted that while Tipu Sultan’s anti-British sentiment was clear, it is difficult to separate his opposition to the British from the fact that they aligned with his local rivals. Tipu’s alliance with the French in his fight against British ambitions complicates the simplistic “anti-foreign” narrative.

The minister also touched on Tipu Sultan’s foreign policy, revealing that he sought support from rulers in Turkey, Afghanistan, and Persia for religious reasons. Jaishankar emphasised that, given the vastly different identities and political structures of the time, applying modern concepts of nationhood to that era is problematic.

Moreover, Jaishankar addressed Tipu Sultan’s treatment of his own people and neighbouring kingdoms, acknowledging that his writings, communications, and diplomatic actions provide a clear picture of his mindset, which was strongly shaped by his faith and identity. Sampath’s book, Jaishankar said, was sensible in bringing these aspects to light, even if they reveal contradictory elements of Tipu’s policies.

Jaishankar concluded by emphasising the importance of striking the right balance in assessing Tipu’s character. He also praised the book for providing valuable insights into Tipu’s foreign policy, which is often overlooked in Indian studies of foreign relations. In particular, the interactions between Tipu’s emissaries and French and Turkish diplomats were fascinating, offering a glimpse into his expectations and mindset.

In a final irony, Jaishankar pointed out that while Tipu Sultan’s fate was largely shaped by diplomatic efforts, it was the British who forged a formidable coalition against him. The fact that Tipu was left with few allies by the end of his life, he said, is a cause for introspection.