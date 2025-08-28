'No Pepsi, Coca-Cola, McDonald's': After Trump's 50% tariffs, Ramdev calls for boycott of American companies

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday called for a complete boycott of American companies and brands after the Trump administration slapped an additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports for purchasing Russian oil.

In addition to Trump's previous 25 per cent duty on numerous goods from the South Asian country, a punitive 25 per cent tariff was levied on India because of its purchases of Russian oil. With this, the total US tariffs on Indian exports stand at 50 per cent.

Describing the US tariffs as "political bullying, hooliganism", Ramdev said: "American companies and brands should be completely boycotted. Not a single Indian should be seen at the counters of Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Subway, KFC or McDonald's."

#WATCH | Noida, UP | On 25% additional US tariffs on India from August 27, Yoga guru Ramdev says, "Indian citizens should strongly oppose the 50% tariffs that America has imposed on India as political bullying, hooliganism and dictatorship. American companies and brands should be… pic.twitter.com/ZCyXOBg9UW — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025

He added that if Indians start boycotting these brands and companies in huge numbers, chaos will ensue in America. "Inflation will increase in America to the point where Trump himself may have to retract these tariffs. Trump has committed a blunder by turning against India," he said.

Meanwhile, the communication channels between India and the US remain open, and efforts will continue to resolve the ongoing tariff issue, government sources told news agency PTI.

"The impact (of the tariffs) is unlikely to be as severe as feared given the diversified nature of Indian exports," the sources said. They added that there is no cause for concern among exporters, noting that "it is a temporary phase in a long-term relationship" between India and the US.

They further stated that India's exports to the US during the first 4 months of this fiscal year rose 21.64 per cent to $33.53 billion and may touch last year's figure of $86.5 billion soon.

Moreover, the commerce ministry is holding a series of consultations with stakeholders this week from sectors like chemicals, gems and jewellery to discuss ways to diversify India's exports.

"In the next 2-3 days, the ministry will meet stakeholders on the diversification of exports," an official said. The government is also moving fast on formulating the Export Promotion Mission, which was announced in Budget 2025.