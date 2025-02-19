No proof against Siddaramaiah: Lokayukta finds no evidence in MUDA case; complainant calls probe biased

The Lokayukta police investigating the MUDA site allotment case have concluded that no evidence was found to substantiate the charges against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi, India Today reported on Wednesday. The probe officers have submitted a final report to the High Court stating that the allegations could not be proved due to lack of evidence.

In a letter to activist and complainant Snehamayi Krishna, the Lokayukta police said, "Since the above allegations against accused-1 to accused-4 in the case have not been proven due to lack of evidence, the final report is being submitted to the High Court."

The complaint, which also named Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and landowner Devaraju, alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Parvathi Siddaramaiah in an upmarket area of Mysuru in exchange for lower-value land acquired by MUDA. The 50:50 site allocation scheme under which she was allotted plots had come under scrutiny.

Krishna has been given a week to challenge the report before the designated magistrate. The Lokayukta’s notice stated that the probe did not find sufficient proof to substantiate the charges and suggested that any discrepancies may have arisen from a misunderstanding of legal provisions.

The Lokayukta police clarified that further investigation will be conducted into MUDA’s land allotment practices from 2016 to 2024, with an additional report to be submitted under Section 173(8) of the CrPC.

Reacting to the clean chit, complainant Snehamayi Krishna lashed out at the Lokayukta officers, alleging political influence. "Whatever I suspected has come true. They have sold their conscience, been influenced by politicians, and worked against their duty. Despite providing all kinds of evidence, they are falsely claiming a lack of proof," he said.

Krishna further asserted, "He further said, "They assert that there is insufficient evidence against all four accused - Siddaramaiah, his wife, Mallikarjun, and Devaraj - and intend to file a 'B report' on the case. Moreover, they have even issued a notice to me. It is shameful that an educated IPS officer has conducted such an investigation. I have only studied up to the 10th grade, but I will ensure that Siddaramaiah is brought to justice and punished under the law."

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka slammed the Lokayukta’s findings, calling it a "clean chit guarantee machine" under the Siddaramaiah-led government. In a post on X, Ashoka wrote, "The Lokayukta investigation in the MUDA land scam was an investigation of Siddaramaiah, by Siddaramaiah, and for Siddaramaiah. Congress ministers and MLAs had given a clean chit to the CM and his wife even before the investigation had begun. So it is no surprise that the Lokayukta police has now submitted a B report giving a clean chit to the CM and his wife."

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout. Under the scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts. It is alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

The Lokayukta as well as the ED are probing the matter simultaneously.

(With inputs from Sagay Raj)




