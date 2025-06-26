Business Today
No proposal to levy toll on two-wheelers, clarifies Nitin Gadkari

At present, two-wheelers are exempt from toll charges on national highways, a policy that remains unchanged. However, entry of two wheelers on access-controlled highways and expressways is illegal.

Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Jun 26, 2025 2:36 PM IST
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday clarified that the government is not considering any proposal to levy toll tax on two-wheelers. The statement comes amid reports in some sections of the media suggesting that two-wheelers may be brought under the tolling framework starting July 15.

In a post on social media, Gadkari said, "Some media houses are spreading misleading news about toll collection from two-wheelers. No such proposal is under consideration. The exemption for two-wheelers from toll tax will continue."

He further urged media platforms to avoid spreading unverified information, stating that such reports create unnecessary confusion.

At present, two-wheelers are exempt from toll charges on national highways, a policy that remains unchanged. However, entry of two wheelers on access controlled highways and expressways is illegal.

Published on: Jun 26, 2025 2:36 PM IST
