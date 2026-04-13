Indian Railways is looking to go to the next level with its semi-high-speed train sets, touching 200 kmph speed, but existing rail tracks support a maximum speed of 130 kmph.

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Even Vande Bharat has not been able to attain its maximum 160 kmph speed since its operations in 2019.

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Railway Board has asked Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to include the manufacturing of two trainsets with a design speed of 220 kmph and a max operating speed of 200 kmph in its Coach Production Programme for the year 2027-28. It said that two rakes were to be manufactured in the form of trainsets (Broad Gauge), consisting of 16 cars each.

There are 164 Vande Bharat train services (or 82 trains) operational across the country, which are indigenously designed and developed at ICF. The first one was launched in February 2019, and these trainsets have a maximum speed of 160kmph. Vande Bharat touches 130 kmph on certain sections and has not run at 160 kmph, except during trials.

According to Indian Railways, the track length for the highest speed potential of 130 kmph and above has been increased more than 4-fold from 5,036 km in 2014 to 23,010 km in 2025, which forms 21.8% of the total track length.

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Earlier, this high-speed section was only 6.3% of the total length. The track length for speeds of 110-130 kmph has been more than doubled from 26,409 km in 2014 to 59,800 km in 2025, which now constitutes 56.6% of the total track network.

In October 2024, the ICF awarded a Rs. 866.87 crore contract to BEML for the design and production of two high-speed trainsets capable of operating at 250 kmph for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed section. BEML has announced to deliver the train sets by the end of 2026.