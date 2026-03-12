As the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran entered its 13th day, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri reassured the Lok Sabha that there is no shortage of fuel in India.

"There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, ATF, or fuel oil. The availability of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, and fuel oil is fully assured," the minister said in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing the concerns over LPG supply, Puri explained that the panic was driven by consumer anxiety rather than an actual shortage. "Supply chains are functioning smoothly, and alternate fuel options are being activated to ease LPG supply pressures," he added.

Puri said that before the crisis, around 45% of India's crude imports transited through the Strait of Hormuz. "Thanks to India’s diversified energy sourcing, the volume of crude oil secured now exceeds what the disrupted Strait of Hormuz could have delivered during the same period," he added.

LPG concerns

India was previously importing approximately 60 per cent of its LPG requirements from Gulf countries such as Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, with the remaining 40 per cent produced domestically, the minister told the House. However, procurement has now been actively diversified, with cargoes secured from the United States, Norway, Canada, Algeria, and Russia, in addition to the available Gulf sources.

The minister informed that in the last 5 days, LPG production has been increased by 28 per cent through refinery directives, and further procurement was actively underway. "Modi Govt's foremost priority is that the kitchens of India’s 33+ crore families, especially the poor and the underprivileged, do not face any shortage," he said.

Puri assured that the domestic supply was fully protected, and the delivery cycle was unchanged. "The standard time from booking to delivery for domestic LPG cylinders remains 2.5 days, unchanged from pre-crisis norms."

"Hospitals and educational institutions have been placed on uninterrupted priority supply; their access to LPG is fully assured regardless of broader demand conditions. Field reports indicate hoarding and panic-booking at the distributor and retail level, driven by consumer anxiety rather than any actual supply shortage," he added.