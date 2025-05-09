No shortage of vegetables, essential items: Govt moves to quell hoarding amid border standoff with Pakistan

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Centre has assured citizens that there is no shortage of vegetables, pulses, or other essential commodities in the country. Senior government sources told BT TV that supplies are being closely monitored and managed to prevent any disruption, particularly in urban centres.

“There is no shortage of vegetables or essential commodities in the country,” top officials said, adding that the prices of pulses and vegetables are under active watch. “The government is ensuring regular supply of these goods to all cities.”

In a proactive step, the Centre has initiated consultations with State Food Secretaries and key stakeholders starting Friday. The objective, according to officials, is to coordinate supply logistics and curb hoarding and profiteering in the wake of rising public anxiety. States will be specifically urged to counter any misinformation and ensure that rumours of food scarcity do not trigger panic buying.

The reassurance on food supplies comes alongside firm statements from India’s largest public sector fuel retailers, who confirmed that fuel stocks remain stable and supply chains are operating normally.

“Indian Oil has ample fuel stocks across the country and our supply lines are operating smoothly. There is no need for panic buying—fuel and LPG is readily available at all our outlets,” Indian Oil Corporation posted on social media platform X.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) echoed the sentiment, noting that “there is no cause for concern or panic buying” and that all retail and LPG outlets were “fully equipped to meet energy needs.”

The advisories come in the wake of sporadic incidents of panic buying triggered by viral messages on social media—messages the government has dismissed as fake. Fuel officials emphasised that while panic buying has so far been limited, misinformation could itself trigger regional disruptions.

India operates a vast fuel distribution network, with over 96,000 fuel stations and 25,000 LPG distributors. Indian Oil alone runs more than 40,000 outlets, followed by BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum. All three have assured uninterrupted operations even as geopolitical tensions remain high.