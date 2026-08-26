‘No third party involved; we didn’t leak ceasefire details to US’: Ex-CDS Anil Chauhan on Op Sindoor

MUST READ | 'We had not even executed half of our plans': Gen Anil Chauhan on why India kept Pakistan waiting for a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor

“I told you that they picked up the phone at about 9:30 and spoke. We chose our own time. The DGMO said he is not available till about 3 o'clock, and then at 3 o'clock he said and that we decided at 5 o'clock. So the ceasefire is decided between two DGMOs. And that's it. Means I don't see the role of anyone else,” he said.

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“How did this particular information get leaked out to the Americans that they tweeted before we could announce this? Again, I'm really sure. It did not leak out from us,” he said, adding that there is an understanding of maintaining due secrecy about their DGMO-level conversation. “Somehow it got leaked from the other side, that’s what I feel,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | On US President Trump's claims that he mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Former CDS Anil Chauhan says, "The DGMO said he is not available till about 3 o'clock... and then we decided at 5 o'clock. So the ceasefire was decided between two DGMOs, and… pic.twitter.com/Vk1zL20AVX — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026

Trump has repeatedly taken credit for the ceasefire, and included it in his push for the Nobel Peace Prize. On the other hand, India has maintained that no third party was ever involved. He in fact said that India and Pakistan agreed to the immediate ceasefire after a “long night of talks mediated by the United States”.

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He even claimed that the threat of high tariffs helped the US placate both sides. Trump had also claimed varying numbers of aircraft – the last being 11 – being shot down during the conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also said that no world leader was involved in the cessation of the military action. However, Pakistan had thanked the US for its role.

