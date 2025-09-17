'No third-party mediation': Pakistan for first time rejects Donald Trump’s ceasefire claims

In a significant diplomatic shift, Pakistan has publicly acknowledged that India views bilateral disputes—particularly over Jammu and Kashmir—as matters to be resolved without third-party mediation, echoing New Delhi’s long-held position and undercutting claims by US President Donald Trump of American involvement in recent de-escalation efforts.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said, “India has categorically been stating it's a bilateral matter,” and added, “we don’t mind bilateral [talks], but the dialogues have to be comprehensive.” Dar emphasized that discussions must include terrorism, trade, the economy, and Kashmir.

This marks the first time Islamabad has publicly aligned with India’s stance, explicitly ruling out external mediation—a direct contradiction to Trump’s repeated assertions that he played a pivotal role in defusing tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors earlier this year.

Recounting earlier developments, Dar said he was informed on May 10 by U.S. Secretary Rubio about possible India-Pakistan talks at a neutral venue. But during a follow-up meeting in Washington on July 25, Rubio reportedly told Dar that “India says that it is a bilateral issue.”

“We’re not begging for anything,” Dar stated. “Unless India wishes to have dialogue, we can't force dialogue. We don't wish to force dialogue.”

Trump had previously claimed credit for “helping settle” the post-Pahalgam conflict and said he used trade leverage to push both sides toward a ceasefire. India has consistently denied this, stating its military operations and subsequent ceasefire were handled bilaterally.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India in May following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. India has described it as a calibrated strike aimed at deterring future cross-border attacks and increasing the cost of Pakistan's support for terrorism.