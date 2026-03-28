Noida International Airport launch: Top 10 things to know about Delhi-NCR’s second international hub

The Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh is set to be inaugurated, marking a major milestone in the expansion of aviation infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR). The airport is expected to ease congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, improve regional connectivity, and strengthen cargo and logistics capacity. Built as one of India’s largest greenfield airport projects, the development is being seen as a key step in supporting future air travel demand in North India. Here are the top 10 things to know about the project.

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1. Second international gateway for Delhi-NCR

The airport, located in Gautam Buddha Nagar district along the Yamuna Expressway, has been developed as the second international airport serving the NCR after Delhi’s IGI Airport. The new facility is expected to share passenger and cargo traffic with Delhi, reducing pressure on the existing airport, which currently handles the bulk of the region’s flights. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the airport will boost commerce, connectivity, and economic activity in the region.

Tomorrow, 28th March is a day of immense importance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and the NCR. Phase I of Noida International Airport will be inaugurated. This will boost commerce and connectivity. It will ease congestion at the IGI Airport in Delhi.



The Noida airport is… pic.twitter.com/oZZAs6tUk6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2026

2. Phase I built at ₹11,200-crore cost

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The first phase of the airport has been developed at an investment of around ₹11,200 crore under a public-private partnership model. The project is being executed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre. The concession agreement for the project runs for 40 years.

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3. Initial capacity of 12 million passengers

Phase I of the airport has been designed to handle about 12 million passengers annually. The project has been planned in multiple phases, with long-term expansion expected to increase capacity to nearly 70 million passengers per year, making it one of the largest aviation hubs in the country once fully developed.

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4. Long runway and all-weather operations

The airport has a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, including long-haul international flights. It is equipped with Instrument Landing System (ILS), advanced navigation aids, and airfield lighting that will allow round-the-clock operations even in low-visibility conditions such as fog, which often affects flights in North India.

5. Designed by global consultants

The terminal and infrastructure have been designed by an international consortium including Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic, and STUP, with Tata Projects as the engineering contractor. Financing for the project was arranged through multiple lenders, with State Bank of India providing a significant portion of the funding. The design focuses on efficiency, passenger comfort, and future scalability.

6. Cargo hub and logistics ecosystem

Apart from passenger operations, the airport includes a large integrated cargo terminal designed to handle more than 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually in the first phase. The cargo facility will support domestic and international freight movement and is expected to benefit industries, exporters, and e-commerce companies in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and neighbouring states. Capacity can be expanded to much higher levels in later phases.

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7. Maintenance, repair and overhaul facility

A dedicated Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) zone covering about 40 acres has been planned as part of the project. This facility will allow airlines to service aircraft locally instead of sending them overseas, which could reduce costs and strengthen India’s aviation ecosystem. The MRO hub is also expected to generate employment and attract aviation-related businesses.

8. Strong road and regional connectivity

The airport is directly connected to the six-lane Yamuna Expressway, providing fast access to Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, Agra, and Mathura. Bus services and road links are planned to connect the airport with several cities across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. Additional transport options, including taxis and app-based mobility services, are also being integrated to ensure smooth last-mile connectivity.

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9. Airlines ready to start operations

Several airlines have already signed agreements to operate from the airport. IndiGo is expected to be among the launch carriers, while Akasa Air and Air India Express have also confirmed plans to start services. Discussions are underway with more domestic and international airlines, as well as cargo operators, which could increase traffic once commercial operations begin.

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10. Built as a future aviation hub for North India

With its large land area, multi-phase expansion plan, cargo facilities, and international connectivity, the Jewar airport is expected to function alongside IGI Airport to distribute air traffic across the NCR. Officials say the project will support long-term growth in passenger travel, logistics, tourism, and trade, and could become one of the most important aviation hubs in the country in the coming decades.