Noida International Airport: PM Modi shares inside images of India's largest airport. Watch

India’s infrastructure push gets a major lift as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Noida International Airport, signalling a big step in expanding the country’s aviation capacity. Positioned as a second major gateway for the National Capital Region, the project underscores India’s ambition to emerge as a global aviation hub.

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The Prime Minister will visit Uttar Pradesh on March 28, 2026, where he will first undertake a walkthrough of the terminal building at Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar around 11:30 am. This will be followed by the inauguration of Phase I of the airport at noon, after which he will address a public gathering.

In a post on X (formally twitter), PM Narendra Modi wrote, "Tomorrow, 28th March is a day of immense importance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and the NCR. Phase I of Noida International Airport will be inaugurated. This will boost commerce and connectivity. It will ease congestion at the IGI Airport in Delhi. The Noida airport is among the key greenfield projects in our nation. In addition to passenger services, it will have a robust cargo ecosystem thus boosting the logistics sector."

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Tomorrow, 28th March is a day of immense importance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and the NCR. Phase I of Noida International Airport will be inaugurated. This will boost commerce and connectivity. It will ease congestion at the IGI Airport in Delhi.



The Noida airport is… pic.twitter.com/oZZAs6tUk6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2026

The launch of the airport marks a key milestone in strengthening India’s aviation infrastructure. Envisioned as a major international gateway for the NCR, the facility will complement operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Together, the two airports are expected to function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, boosting passenger capacity, and enhancing global connectivity.

Among the largest greenfield airport projects in the country, Phase I of the development has been built at an investment of around ₹11,200 crore under a Public-Private Partnership model. The airport will initially handle 12 million passengers annually, with scalability up to 70 million passengers per annum once fully developed.

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The infrastructure includes a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with advanced navigation systems such as Instrument Landing System (ILS) and modern airfield lighting to enable round-the-clock, all-weather operations.

Beyond passenger services, the airport features a comprehensive cargo ecosystem. This includes a multi-modal cargo hub with an integrated cargo terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, with expansion potential up to around 18 lakh metric tonnes. A dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility is also part of the project.

Positioned as a future-ready infrastructure asset, the airport is designed to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, incorporating energy-efficient systems and sustainable practices. Its architecture reflects Indian heritage, drawing inspiration from traditional ghats and havelis while blending modern design elements.

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, the airport is planned as a multi-modal transport hub with seamless connectivity across road, rail, metro, and regional transit networks, ensuring efficient movement of both passengers and cargo.