Noida protest: Police issue traffic advisory as workers block Delhi border over pay hike, NH 9 gridlocked

Noida: Monday morning rush hour turned into a gridlock nightmare at the Delhi-Noida border as garment workers from Noida's Hosiery Complex took to the streets demanding higher wages, bringing NH 9 and several key arterial roads to a near standstill for hours.

The protest, which began early in the day, halted roads across one of the busiest commuter corridors in the National Capital Region. Long queues of vehicles stretched for kilometres, with thousands of office-goers stranded well into the morning.

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"There is no movement at all. People are getting down from vehicles and trying to figure out what's happening ahead," said one commuter, an employee of a private firm who had left home at 7:30 am and remained stuck without any meaningful movement for over an hour.

"Personnel from the Delhi Police and Noida Police were deployed to manage the situation and divert traffic, but the heavy volume of vehicles compounded the chaos," a police source told PTI. Frustrated commuters flooded social media platform X, urging authorities to step in and clear the roads.

Why are workers protesting in Noida?

The protests are being led by workers from garment export units, demanding wages on par with those in Haryana, where the state recently raised the minimum monthly wage from Rs 14,000 to Rs 19,000. In Uttar Pradesh, minimum wages remain around Rs 13,000, a gap that has become the central flashpoint.

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Workers have put up banners outside factories demanding wage structures similar to those in Manesar, Haryana. Industrial units in Noida are yet to agree to any such revision, and the dispute has dragged on, with workers from companies in both Noida and Greater Noida now joining the demonstrations.

Administration steps in

District Magistrate Medha Rupam appealed to workers to maintain peace and law and order, and announced the setting up of a district-level control room to address grievances. Workers can report wage-related concerns on helpline numbers 0120-2978231, 0120-2978232, 0120-2978862 and 0120-2978702.

The administration also said a woman was injured in suspicious circumstances during the unrest and that all aspects of the incident are under investigation.

After two days of protests, authorities announced a series of relief measures following a joint meeting at the Noida Authority office attended by senior officials from the district administration, police and labour department. Weekly offs have been made mandatory for all workers.

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Factories have been directed to pay double wages for overtime and work on holidays, disburse salaries by the 10th of every month, and pay annual bonuses before November 30.

A formal complaints system will also be put in place, including a committee led by a woman to handle harassment cases. Factories have additionally been asked to provide medical cover, ensure workplace safety and treat workers with dignity.

(With inputs from agencies)