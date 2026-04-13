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Noida Protest traffic alert: Police issues advisory; Check routes to avoid, alternate routes, blocked roads & more

Noida Protest traffic alert: Police issues advisory; Check routes to avoid, alternate routes, blocked roads & more

Noida traffic advisory: The worst-hit areas included Sector 62, Delhi-Noida entry points and major arterial roads connecting business hubs and industrial zones.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 13, 2026 12:46 PM IST
Noida Protest traffic alert: Police issues advisory; Check routes to avoid, alternate routes, blocked roads & more Salary hike protest

Noida workers protest: Traffic movement across Noida was severely affected on Monday after large-scale protests by industrial workers demanding higher wages triggered road blockades and diversions across multiple key routes. The worst-hit areas included Sector 62, Delhi-Noida entry points and major arterial roads connecting business hubs and industrial zones.

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Long traffic snarls were reported through the morning rush hour, leaving office-goers stranded for hours as police teams attempted to regulate movement and redirect vehicles.

What triggered the Noida workers' protest?

The ongoing agitation has been led mainly by employees from garment and export units located in Noida's Hosiery Complex and nearby industrial clusters, who are demanding higher wages.

Although officials from the district administration, police and Noida Authority had held talks with worker representatives and assured them that the issue would be reviewed, the agitation continued on Monday, leading to fresh disruptions across the city.

Which areas are worst affected?

The biggest disruption was reported in Sector 62, where protesters gathered in large numbers and staged a sit-in near the Fortis Hospital Road stretch. Key roads connecting Sector 62 to Sector 16 and NH-9 also saw heavy congestion.

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Traffic pressure was also reported at:

  • Chilla Border entry route
  • DND Toll Flyover loop road
  • Model Town Circle
  • Sector 60 underpass corridor
  • Rajnigandha Chowk
  • Puri Square
  • Sandeep Paper Mill Road
  • Surajpur-Yamaha Tiraha
  • Sector 79 Chowk route

Noida Traffic Police said diversions were being managed continuously at several junctions.

Routes to avoid today

Commuters have been advised to avoid the following stretches if possible:

  • Sector 62 Fortis Hospital Road
  • Sector 62 Roundabout to NIB Police Post
  • Sector 60 Underpass to Model Town Circle
  • Roads leading to Chilla Border
  • NH-9 links near protest zones
  • Rajnigandha Chowk during peak hours
  • Surajpur-Yamaha Tiraha due to diversion pressure

These corridors are likely to face intermittent congestion depending on crowd movement and police barricading.

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Best alternate routes to take

To reduce delays, commuters may use:

  • DND Toll route instead of Chilla Border
  • Char Kha Gol Chakkar diversion for Delhi-bound movement
  • Mamoorah U-Turn route
  • Lal Kuan Road
  • Film City Flyover route
  • Despatch roads via Sector 79 depending on destination
  • Internal sectors avoiding Sector 62 protest belt

Police have also deployed personnel across affected intersections to manually regulate traffic flow.

Law and order situation

In some areas of Phase 2, tensions escalated with reports of stone pelting, vehicle damage and vandalism. A strong police presence has been deployed to restore order and prevent further escalation.

Noida Traffic Police has asked commuters to contact the traffic helpline for assistance: 9971009001.
 

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 12:26 PM IST
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