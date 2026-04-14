Is there a Pakistan link behind the Noida protests? What we know so far

Noida protests: Worker protests in Noida spiralled into torched vehicles and other vandalism over four days, and now, Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar says it may not have been spontaneous. He's called it a "well-planned conspiracy" and says investigators are examining a possible Pakistan connection.

Police have arrested around 300 people in connection with the unrest, which swept through multiple sectors of Noida, including Phase-2, Sector 60, Sector 62 and Sector 84. Vehicles were set ablaze, property was damaged, and major routes were choked as security forces deployed tear gas to regain control.

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Is Pakistan behind the Noida protests?

Rajbhar pointed to the recent arrest of four terror suspects from Noida, individuals allegedly linked to handlers based in Pakistan, as grounds for suspicion.

"The incident appears to have been carried out with the intention of disrupting the development and law and order of the state. In recent days, four suspected terrorists have been arrested from Meerut and Noida, whose links were connected to handlers based in Pakistan. In such a situation, the possibility of a conspiracy to create instability in the state gains strength. Agencies are seriously investigating the entire matter," Rajbhar said in a statement Monday night.

The minister also alleged the violence may have been timed to disrupt Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's programme in Muzaffarnagar, accusing "anti-national forces" of trying to destabilise the state. He urged workers to disengage from provocation.

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"They should not fall prey to any misleading information or provocation and must maintain peace. Chaos and aggressive protests are not a solution to any problem. The government is ready to listen to every concern of the workers," Rajbhar said.

On the Chief Minister's directions, senior officials have been deployed to Noida to engage directly with workers. The minister invoked the principle of "Shramev Jayate," asserting that dialogue, not disruption, remains the government's approach to resolving labour disputes. "Anarchy and violent protests are not the solution to any problem. The government is ready to listen to your concerns," he added.

What triggered the protests

The unrest was largely set off by a recent wage hike in neighbouring Haryana, prompting workers to demand pay parity and relief from rising inflation.

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According to police, around 40,000 to 45,000 workers from various sectors gathered across more than 80 locations in the commissionerate on Monday alone. The situation deteriorated sharply in Sector 63 and near the Motherson company premises.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh indicated that workers themselves had largely dispersed peacefully, but that outsiders moved in to escalate tensions.

"After the labourers dispersed peacefully, a group from outside the district arrived in the areas bordering neighbouring districts. They moved around attempting to incite tension and provoke violence. We have taken some members of this group into custody, and we are identifying the remaining individuals to initiate appropriate action against them," Singh told reporters Monday night.