Noida to Delhi airport in just 20 minutes! PM Modi to inaugurate these 2 major expressways

Reaching Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Noida will soon be a 20-minute ride. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate two major express corridors today, the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway, projects that promise faster access to the airport and relief from Delhi’s congested Ring Road.

Advertisement

The UER-II, a 76-kilometre access-controlled corridor described as Delhi’s “outer ring road,” runs from Alipur to Mahipalpur near IGI Airport. Built at a cost of about ₹7,716 crore, the 4-to-6 lane highway links Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh and Dwarka, while connecting to major highways leading to Chandigarh, Rohtak and Sonipat.

Alongside, the Prime Minister will open the 29-kilometre Delhi stretch of the Dwarka Expressway, which runs from Kherki Daula toll plaza to Shiv Murti at Mahipalpur. The Gurugram stretch was inaugurated in March 2024. Together, the two projects are expected to streamline traffic toward the airport, Gurugram and Jaipur.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other BJP leaders are scheduled to attend the event. Officials said the access-controlled expressways will provide uninterrupted travel and ease the load on Delhi’s arterial roads.

Advertisement

The ₹9,000 crore Dwarka Expressway was constructed in four packages, while UER-II was completed in five. According to the National Highways Authority of India, UER-II was planned under the Delhi Master Plan 2021, covering 54 kilometres in Delhi and 21 kilometres in Haryana. The eight-lane road includes service lanes, four multi-level interchanges and several underpasses.