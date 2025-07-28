'None of our soldiers were harmed': Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor, says THIS on Indian aircraft losses

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday told the Parliament that no Indian soldiers were harmed during Operation Sindoor, the cross-border military action launched on May 7, 2025 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The statement was made during 16-hour long discussion in the Lok Sabha as part of the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor. In a written reply, Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt stated: “No Indian soldiers were harmed in Operation Sindoor.”

During the same session, he addressed questions from Opposition members and reiterated the government's position. “Were any of our brave soldiers harmed in this operation? The answer is, no, none of our soldiers were harmed,” Singh said.

Responding to queries regarding reported aircraft losses, Singh said such questions do “not adequately represent our national sentiments.”

Further, Singh dismissed Trump’s statement, saying: “To say or believe that Operation Sindoor was stopped under any pressure is baseless and completely incorrect.” Earlier this month, former US President Donald Trump claimed that he had brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during the conflict. He also said that five aircraft were downed during the operation, without specifying whether they belonged to India or Pakistan.

He added that the operation was paused after India’s political and military objectives had been fully achieved. “It was the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan who requested his Indian counterpart to end the strikes,” Singh said.

Singh said Operation Sindoor was a joint military strike targeting nine terrorist sites, and that the armed forces studied all aspects of the mission to ensure that maximum damage was caused to terrorists while avoiding harm to civilians.

He stated that the operation’s objective was not to seize territory but to strike at terrorism. No civilian was targeted, and no Indian strategic assets were damaged, Singh said. He added that Pakistan could not hit any targets in India and that India had obtained proof of the damage inflicted in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan.

“Operation Sindoor is a symbol of our strength… It demonstrated that India will not remain silent if anyone harms its citizens,” Singh told the House. He also said that India extends a hand of friendship first, but knows how to “twist the wrist” if betrayed.

Following the operation, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif claimed that the Pakistani military had shot down three Rafale jets, one SU-30, and one MIG-29 flown by India, and had taken an unknown number of Indian soldiers prisoner, according to Bloomberg.

