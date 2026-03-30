Not all splurged: How Jewar farmers reinvested crores from Noida airport land deals

When land acquisition for the Noida International Airport began in Jewar of western Uttar Pradesh, it brought an unprecedented cash inflow into farming households - but the ways families have used that money are now diverging, revealing both caution and strain.

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According to a report by The Times of India, Hanshraj Singh, a 70-year-old farmer from Dayanatpur, gave away 10 bigha of land in 2019 and later sold another 15 bigha as the project expanded. "In total, my compensation came up to roughly Rs 9.5-10 crore," he said.

He channelled nearly 30% of that amount back into agriculture, buying land in Karoli village about 18 km away at Rs 28 lakh per bigha. He also purchased a residential plot along the Yamuna Expressway and set aside funds for investments and household stability. His sons are employed, and spending, he said, remained measured.

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That approach has broadly defined a section of Jewar's farming community. Even as large payouts - in some cases crossing Rs 10 crore - flowed into villages, many households avoided immediate extravagance.

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Vehicles such as Thar SUVs and Fortuners came over time, not overnight. Officials estimate around 50–60 farmers received more than Rs 5 crore, with some crossing Rs 20 crore as acquisitions expanded.

Ajeet, a resident of Rohi, used his compensation to expand his farming base rather than exit agriculture. "I still own four bigha of ancestral land in Rohi that borders the airport site. That land belonged to my father. I have built a new house there and now live with my family,” he said. He bought additional land in Aligarh and continues to farm, while also investing in a house and a vehicle.

The financial shift has also influenced education choices. Ajeet also said his daughters were pursuing higher studies. One of them is doing her BA and the other her BBA. With the airport in place, he said, they will get jobs.

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Others made similar decisions. Harinder Singh, who received around Rs 2.4 crore for 12 bigha, chose cash over a job offer. According to the report, he preferred to continue farming as it was his profession. He took the extra compensation of Rs 5 lakh instead of a job. He reinvested most of the amount in agricultural land. For around Rs 2 crore, he bought 60 bigha land in Bulandshahr and spent about Rs 20 lakh on building a house and deposited another Rs 20 lakh in a fixed deposit at a bank, the report said.

Yet this measured response is only part of the story.

As India Today reported in February 2026, the airport project involved the acquisition of roughly 12,000 acres of land, pushing many families into levels of liquidity they had not experienced before. The sudden shift altered consumption patterns. "We go to the fields by travelling in a Thar now," said Ismail Khan. "But we don’t have any money left even for petrol."

Mohd. Kaif, another resident, described the strain after early spending. "I bought a 90,000 Phone. Now I can't fix it."

In some neighbourhoods, the contrast is stark. One homeowner said, “I sell milk and run a business… I have two cars. I am happy. It’s God’s grace.” But nearby, groups of men who had also received compensation said their savings had been exhausted, with some reporting unemployment and idle time.

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The variation reflects how lump-sum compensation replaced land — a long-term asset — with cash, often without structured financial planning. “It is natural for people to be blinded by luxuries they could not even dream of 30 or 40 years ago," financial expert Omesh Sehgal said. “All we can do is issue advisories, ask people to use their money wisely, and run awareness campaigns."

Local officials say their role is limited to compensation. Decisions on spending, they add, lie with families.

Within Jewar, the transformation is visible: new homes, rising land values, and increased spending on education. But uncertainty remains. "At least 335 candidates who did not take Rs 5 lakh compensation and opted for jobs are still awaiting permanent employment," said Daryab Singh, a Rohi resident. He also pointed to concerns about future land acquisition and long-term livelihood stability.