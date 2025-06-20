'Not in national but personal interest': Ex-Indian Army Chief slams Pak army chief Asim Munir's US visit

Former Indian Army Chief Ved Malik has criticised Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s high-profile meeting with US President Donald Trump, calling it an act driven by "personal interest" rather than national security. The comment comes amid growing scrutiny of Munir’s unaccompanied luncheon meeting at the White House, an unusual diplomatic event that saw Trump praise him for preventing a full-scale war with India last month.

Advertisement

“Trump-Munir imbroglio: It is not in Pakistan's national interest but for personal interest... For post-retirement family life & benefits, Pakistani generals need patronage of USA & the West. Can't get those benefits from their association with China,” former Indian Army Chief Ved Malik posted on X.

Trump-Munir imbroglio: It is not in Pakistan's national interest but for personal interest..For post retirement family life & benefits, Pakistani generals need patronage of USA & the West. Can't get those benefits from their association with China. — Ved Malik (@Vedmalik1) June 20, 2025

His remarks came shortly after President Trump hosted General Asim Munir and ISI chief Lt Gen Asim Malik at a luncheon in the White House Cabinet Room on Wednesday. The one-hour meeting, held without any senior civilian officials from Pakistan, marked the first time a US president has publicly met with a Pakistani army chief in such a setting.

Advertisement

Trump used the occasion to applaud Munir’s role in de-escalating last month’s conflict between India and Pakistan. “Reason I had him here was I wanted to thank him for not going into the war and ending it,” the US President told reporters.

He added, “Two very smart people decided not to keep going with that war; that could have been a nuclear war,” referring to Munir and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with whom he spoke the same day.

The conflict was defused on May 10 following a week of heightened tensions and cross-border drone and missile strikes. India had launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the April Pahalgam terror attack. Trump later told reporters that he had spoken with Modi for 35 minutes and described him as a “fantastic man,” adding, “We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India.”

Advertisement

However, the Indian government clarified that no discussions around trade deals or US mediation took place during the Modi-Trump call. According to official sources, the conversation was solely focused on Operation Sindoor.