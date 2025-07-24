'Not just meek...': Analyst slams India's response to China building 'world's largest' hydroelectric dam on Brahmaputra river

Strategic affairs analyst Brahma Chellaney on Thursday said that India's silence on Beijing's admission that it is building the world's largest hydropower dam on the Brahmaputra River is "not just meek". China has begun the construction of the world's largest hydropower dam on the Brahmaputra River, known locally as the Yarlung Zangbo.

Chellaney further said that the dam would enable China to control the water flow of the river, which is northeast India's lifeline. He explained that not only this, Beijing could also weaponise water as a tool to exert pressure and inflict massive ecological damage during a conflict.

He said that had the roles been reversed, China would have mounted a relentless offensive to shame and isolate India "for undertaking a project of such colossal scale and potentially ruinous environmental impact on downstream regions."

Nothing better illustrates the fecklessness of India’s China policy than its silence in response to Beijing’s July 19 admission that the largest dam ever conceived in human history is being built just miles from the Indian border.



Had the roles been reversed, China would have… — Dr. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) July 24, 2025

Meanwhile, India is monitoring China's dam construction on the Brahmaputra River, with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu describing it as a "water bomb" and a threat to the state's livelihoods.

India is pursuing the Upper Siang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh to mitigate potential impacts, the progress on which has been snail-paced due to local opposition.

The project, which commenced on July 19, 2025, aims to accelerate clean energy development and mitigate climate change impacts, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. "To build the hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River (Chinese name for Brahmaputra) is fully within China’s sovereignty," stated the ministry.

The $167 billion initiative has raised significant environmental and geopolitical concerns, especially in neighbouring India and Bangladesh, due to its strategic location near the Indian border. The project is intended to improve local lives and provide disaster prevention benefits without harming downstream regions.

"The project, once completed, will help prevent and mitigate disasters along the entire Yarlung Zangbo River, and will not adversely affect downstream regions," the ministry assured.

China has emphasised its commitment to responsible river management, citing its experience in hydropower projects. However, there is no existing water-sharing treaty between India and China, which amplifies the concerns over potential water control during political tensions.

In response to apprehensions from downstream countries, China has highlighted ongoing cooperation and data sharing efforts.

"China is engaged in cooperation with downstream countries on sharing hydrological data, flood prevention and disaster reduction. We have had necessary communication with them on the project, and will continue enhancing cooperation for the benefit of all people along the river basin," the statement added.