'Not our job to...': VHP distances itself from Champat Rai as Ram Mandir donation case probe intensifies

As investigators widen their scrutiny of alleged theft and embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has distanced itself from Champat Rai’s actions as General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The VHP has also called for a comprehensive investigation into the handling of devotees’ offerings as questions grow over the trust’s functioning.

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Speaking to India Today TV, VHP International President Alok Kumar said the organisation did not accept responsibility for recent decisions taken by the Ram temple trust. He said the VHP’s role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement ended once the objective of ensuring that a temple was built at the site had been achieved.

“Our role is over. It is not the job of the VHP in any part of the country to construct temples or to run them. The trust would run them and what happens in the trust would be the responsibility of the trust,” he said, adding that attempts to extend accountability to the RSS or the government would be inappropriate. “I am distancing myself with the actions of Shri Champat Rai in his capacity as the General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra,” Kumar added.

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His remarks came as attention remained fixed on the alleged diversion of donations and the trust’s internal functioning. Champat Rai, who had long been associated with the VHP before becoming General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, stepped down from the post on moral grounds amid mounting allegations of financial irregularities and questions over the capability of senior trust officials. Trustee Anil Mishra also resigned amid pressure following the preliminary findings of the Special Investigation Team.

Rejecting suggestions that the VHP should be held directly accountable because of Rai’s long association with the organisation, Kumar said the trust had been operating independently since the Supreme Court verdict that paved the way for the temple’s construction. “What has happened in Ayodhya is very disgraceful, very shameful. All of us, all the Hindus in the world, particularly those who donated funds and the kar sevaks and their families, are deeply hurt,” he said. He also recalled that after the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict, the VHP had clearly stated that it would neither construct nor run the temple.

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Kumar also rejected the argument that accountability should stop with the eight people arrested so far. He said that when irregularities first came to the notice of trustees in early June, they initially tried to verify the facts before deciding whether to file an FIR or seek a wider probe. According to him, the trust then requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to constitute an SIT, after which investigators began examining the matter.

The FIR in the embezzlement case names Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu as accused, all of whom have been arrested. Kumar said Champat Rai had offered himself for questioning first and stressed that the trust’s FIR was not confined to the eight accused. “We have asked for a comprehensive investigation which covers everybody, including Champat Ji, including Gopal Ji, including Dr. Anil Mishra. And whosoever is guilty, he should be tried and punished,” he said, adding that the process should conclude within four to five months.

The SIT probe has since widened into a detailed financial investigation, with police seeking five years of banking records linked to trust accounts and to those connected to the accused. Investigators are examining transaction histories, deposit records, CCTV footage and cash movement to determine whether donations collected at the temple matched official records.