‘Nothing has come out…’: Canada says no Indian govt link to Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing

Canada has stated there is no evidence linking the Indian government to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This comes nearly three years after then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested a possible connection between Indian agents and the murder. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said its organised crime investigation and the charges filed do not indicate involvement by Indian officials.

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"There is no evidence to suggest that, through this organised crime syndicate investigation and the charges laid forward, that Indian government officials would be charged or involved in this...Nothing has come out to link the Indian government," the RCMP's Deputy Commissioner Moreland told Canadian state-broadcaster, CBC News.

This marks a significant change from the Trudeau government’s earlier public stance, which had caused a major diplomatic rift between New Delhi and Ottawa. The statement followed the unsealing of US indictments under Operation Hard Ball, a long-term probe into transnational organised crime. The indictments named gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Goldy Brar in connection with Nijjar’s killing but did not allege any role by the Indian government.

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Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. Trudeau had said Canadian security agencies were investigating credible allegations of Indian involvement, which India denied, calling them absurd and unsupported by evidence.

The US Department of Justice described Operation Hard Ball as a years-long investigation targeting Indian organised crime syndicates involved in extortion, killings, drug trafficking and other offences across North America and Europe. Thirty-seven defendants were charged, 24 arrested, and 10 fugitives sought.

The indictment linked Nijjar’s killing to Lawrence Bishnoi, jailed in Gujarat, and Goldy Brar, wanted in India and believed to be in North America. Other named accused include Rohit Godara and Sukhraj Singh Kang. The US is expected to seek Bishnoi’s extradition.

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RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme said arrests and charges were made against leaders of three global organised crime groups involved in extortion, drug trafficking, kidnapping and violence, including Nijjar’s killing. The groups recruited impoverished people from Punjab and sent them to Canada as students or workers.

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Three accused arrested in Canada appeared in court in British Columbia. Moreland’s remarks came after India withdrew six diplomats following Ottawa’s request to waive their immunity for questioning over violent criminal activity. These allegations were not part of the US indictments.

India-Canada relations had deteriorated after Trudeau’s statement, with diplomatic expulsions and suspension of bilateral talks. Relations began to improve after Mark Carney became Prime Minister, with high-level visits and renewed agreements on trade, energy and security. Canada’s intelligence agency continues to view Khalistani extremists as a security threat.

