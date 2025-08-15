'Nothing will change unless...': Analyst gives reality check after PM Modi's I-Day address

Strategic affairs analyst Sushant Sareen on Friday gave a reality check to Indians after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address. In an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump, Sareen said that Indians must thank the "Ugly American" for pushing us to think of self-reliance with their bullying and crassness.

He also said that change was impossible to implement unless India's bureaucracy stops obstructing trade, industry and business with mindless regulation and complex taxation.

"If even half of what the PM has said today translates on ground, we must all send a thank you card to the Ugly American for pushing us against the wall with their bullying and their crassness. But unless the extortion of the bureaucracy stops, babus are disincentivised from obstructing trade, industry, business, and the mindless regulations are not need and taxation simplified (end the nonsensical multiplicity of GST by having just 2 rates), nothing will change," Sareen wrote on X.

Furthermore, Sareen said that India has a really tough choice to make.

"We need serious and sweeping reforms that unleash the entrepreneurial and industrial genius of India. The choice before us is to either become a vassal state or a mercenary state or a proud, independent, sovereign, strong and prosperous nation," the analyst said towards the end of his post.

PM Modi's address from the ramparts of the Red Fort focused on achieving Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) across various sectors, including defence and semiconductors.

He called for the development of indigenous fighter jet engines, adding it was crucial to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector to reduce dependence on foreign entities and to strengthen national security.

Modi also said that India is advancing its semiconductor production on a "mission mode" and will launch its first Made-in-India chips by the end of this year.

In a big relief to taxpayers, he announced that the next wave of GST reforms will be rolled out by Diwali. He said that items of daily use will become very cheap under the planned reforms, adding small businesses and entrepreneurs are set to benefit.