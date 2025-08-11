'Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade': MEA's stinging attack after Asim Munir's threat against India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday responded to Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's 'nuclear' threat against India. The MEA reaffirmed that New Delhi will not bow down to Islamabad's nuclear blackmail.

Responding to Munir's tirade, the MEA said in its statement: "Our attention has been drawn to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff while on a visit to the United States. Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade."

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Delhi called out Munir for his "irresponsible" remarks, saying such statements reinforce global doubts over Pakistan's nuclear command and control.

Citing the Pakistani military's terror links, the MEA said: "The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups."

MEA's statement on Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's remarks

What exactly did Asim Munir say?

Speaking at the retirement dinner for General Michael Kurilla, the outgoing commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Munir said: "We are a nuclear nation. If we believe we are going down, we will take half the world down with us."

Advertisement

In a veiled threat, the Pakistani Army Chief said: “Ek tweet karwaya tha with Surah Fil and a picture of [the industrialist] Mukesh Ambani to show them what we will do the next time."

While commenting on India and Pakistan, he used the analogy of a Mercedes and a gravel truck. “I am going to use a crude analogy to explain the situation. India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?”

During his second US visit in less than a month, Munir repeated his previous rhetoric that Kashmir is "Pakistan's jugular vein".

He further said that Pakistan is grateful to US President Donald Trump, whose strategic leadership stopped the war between India and Pakistan and prevented many others around the world.

Advertisement

New Delhi has repeatedly stated that India and Pakistan halted their military actions after direct talks between their DGMOs without any mediation by the US.