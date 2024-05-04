‘Numerous personal attacks and defamation’: Afghan diplomat in India resigns following gold smuggling charges 

Zakia Wardak, the senior-most Afghan diplomat in India, has resigned from her position following reports of her involvement in an alleged gold smuggling incident at Mumbai airport last month.

Wardak, who had been serving as the consul general in Mumbai for the past three years, had been acting as the ambassador in New Delhi since late last year. She cited "numerous personal attacks and defamation" as the reason for her decision to step down.

The incident in question took place on April 25 when Wardak was reportedly detained by officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Mumbai airport upon her return from Dubai. It is alleged that she was found in possession of 25 one-kilogram gold bars worth over ₹18 crore, hidden in pockets sewn into her jacket and a waist belt.

Despite the discovery, Wardak, who was travelling on a diplomatic passport issued by the former Afghan government, led by Ashraf Ghani, was not arrested but was subjected to more than 12 hours of questioning by the authorities.

Sources familiar with the matter revealed that there were suspicions that Wardak had been involved in similar gold smuggling activities into India since late last year. Wardak's son, who was accompanying her during the incident, was not found to be carrying any contraband.

Although Wardak was appointed by the previous Afghan government, recent videos and images shared by the current Taliban administration in Kabul showed her participating in virtual meetings chaired by the Taliban's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi. Wardak, along with another Afghan consul general based in Hyderabad, Syed Mohammad Ibrahimkhail, had taken charge of the affairs of the Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi after its closure by the former ambassador last November.

Despite the allegations and the subsequent resignation, Wardak maintained that she was representing the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and not the Taliban.