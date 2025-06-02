'Nur Khan airbase under American control': Pakistani expert makes shocking revelation, says Pak Army officials not allowed to interfere

Pakistani expert Imtiaz Gul made a startling revelation on the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Nur Khan airbase in a recent video that has gone viral on social media. Gul claimed in the video that the Nur Khan airbase is reportedly owned by the Americans.

"Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase reportedly under American control — even Pak Army officers aren’t allowed to interfere," Gul can be heard saying in the viral video.

He claimed that Pakistan Army officials are "not authorised" at their airbase, hinting at operational agreements or restrictions during joint operations or visits. Gul suggested that American planes have been repeatedly sighted at the airbase and that there was an alleged lack of transparency regarding their cargo.

🚨SHOCKING: “Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase reportedly under American control — even Pak Army officers aren’t allowed to interfere” says a Pakistani journalist.



China already owns swathes of land, CPEC routes, and ports.



At this point, is there anything in Pakistan that Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/z7huCYIxN6 — BALA (@erbmjha) June 2, 2025

The Indian armed forces damaged the Nur Khan airbase in the precision strikes conducted against Pakistan under the codename Operation Sindoor. India carried out Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Inflicting damages on the Nur Khan airbase is not only strategic but also symbolic.

The Nur Khan airbase is located close to the Pakistan Army's headquarters in Rawalpindi and is around 10 km from Islamabad. It is also close to the headquarters of the Strategic Plans Division, the body that oversees Pakistan's nuclear arsenal.

The airbase is home to Pakistan's main air transport squadrons like C-130 Hercules and IL-78 mid-air refuelers, which is vital for logistical and strategic airlift operations.

Nur Khan airbase not only serves as the command centre for air mobility operations but is also home to the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, PAF College Chaklala and Fazaia Inter College Nur Khan.

While PAF College Chaklala trains aviation cadets, Fazaia Inter College Nur Khan provides additional educational facilities on the premises.