‘Obviously BJP has to target Gandhi family, me’: Robert Vadra amid ED probe in Haryana land deal case

Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleged on Wednesday that he is being targeted by investigative agencies due to his association with the Gandhi family. Vadra suggested that the situation might have been different if he were affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Vadra, whose wife Priyanka Gandhi entered politics last year, mentioned that he is almost like an activist now and plans to join politics soon, having worked with the public since 1999. The businessman was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day regarding a 2008 Haryana land deal-linked money laundering case and claimed that he is being asked repetitive questions.

"I am part of the Gandhi family, who always fights for the people. Obviously, the BJP has to target the Gandhi family and me. They have also charge-sheeted my mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The more you trouble us, the stronger we become," Vadra stated to PTI.

He expressed that such actions only strengthen his relationship with his wife and criticised the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government. Vadra claimed that public trust in these agencies is waning as they are perceived to be used to exert pressure on those exposing government wrongdoings.

Vadra further alleged that the government is trying to create a divide between communities to distract from real issues. He affirmed his commitment to being a voice for the people and mentioned that he has been campaigning and working for the public since 1999.

"If I were to enter politics, I want to make a change. There will be a time when I will definitely be in politics, and I know that the truth will prevail," he asserted.

Vadra criticised the alleged targeting of those aspiring to join politics unless they align with the BJP, claiming that no BJP leader or minister faces such scrutiny. He reiterated the clean chit given to him by the Haryana government, questioning the relevance of revisiting a case from 2008.

The investigation against Vadra is linked to a land deal in Haryana's Manesar-Shikohpur area in Gurugram.

In February 2008, Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, where Vadra was previously a director, purchased 3.5 acres of land from Onkareshwar Properties for Rs 7.5 crore. The land was later sold to DLF for Rs 58 crore in 2012. The deal became controversial after IAS officer Ashok Khemka cancelled the mutation, citing violations of state consolidation laws.