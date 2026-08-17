Ocean sentinels: India inks ₹1,943-crore lease for two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones

Equipped with high-definition optical payloads, advanced maritime radar, and long-range sensors, the incoming MQ-9B Sea Guardians are slated to immediately boost India’s Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA).

The high-altitude uncrewed systems will provide persistent Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) coverage across vast stretches of the maritime domain, expanding the Indian Navy’s tactical readiness and rapid-response capabilities across the Indian Ocean Region.

What is the MQ-9B Sea Guardian?

Developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the MQ-9B Sea Guardian is the maritime-focused variant of the SkyGuardian High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) aircraft family.

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Unlike standard land-based surveillance drones, the Sea Guardian is specifically engineered for all-weather maritime operations and blue-water security.

Endurance & Altitude: Capable of remaining airborne for over 30 to 40 hours per mission at altitudes above 40,000 feet. Sensor Capabilities: Features a 360-degree surface-search radar (such as the Lynx Multi-Mode Radar), Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver, High-Definition Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) cameras, and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) suit options, including sonobuoy dispensers. Primary Missions: Anti-surface warfare targeting, maritime domain awareness, search and rescue (SAR), anti-piracy patrols, coastal surveillance, and environmental monitoring.

Global operators & Users

The MQ-9B platform family (comprising the SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian) has seen rapid adoption among NATO allies and strategic partner nations: