Odisha student dies after self-immolation over harassment complaint, CM Mohan Charan Majhi says...

A female student from Odisha who self-immolated after alleging sexual harassment at her college has succumbed to her injuries. The incident occurred following alleged inaction on her complaints against the Head of Department at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore. The student died late on July 14 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, despite intensive medical care efforts.

The principal of the college, Dilip Kumar Ghosh, has been arrested and placed in 14-day judicial custody in connection with the case. The arrest followed widespread student claims that official complaints were submitted but unaddressed, prompting the student's drastic action after her meeting with the principal.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of the female student from FM Autonomous College," and emphasised that despite all efforts, "the victim's life could not be saved."

The Chief Minister reassured that all involved would face legal repercussions: "All those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law. For this, I have personally issued instructions to the authorities. The government stands firmly with the family." The government has pledged full support to the victim's family.

According to fellow students, the woman was subjected to persistent harassment and threats by Sameer Kumar Sahoo, the Head of the Integrated B. Ed. Department, leading to her mental distress. Despite forming an internal committee, the college made little progress in addressing the issue.

The student set herself on fire on campus after receiving no substantial response to her formal complaints, leading to public outrage and protests by opposition parties. The BJP government faced criticism for its handling of women's safety.

The hospital confirmed that the student was referred from Balasore District Headquarters Hospital to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 12, with 90 per cent burns. Despite receiving mechanical ventilation, IV support, antibiotics, and renal therapy, "She was declared clinically dead at 11:46 PM on July 14."

The tragic case has sparked widespread protests and calls for better protection for women in educational institutions, highlighting the ongoing challenges in ensuring women's safety and accountability in Odisha.